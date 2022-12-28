Year in Review: Daily Journal’s unique stories of 2022

As 2022 enters the rearview mirror, we at the Daily Journal invite you to take a look back at some of the most unique stories we covered this year. From a hawk getting rescued from the rafters of a local hardware store to a library bunny helping to teach kids important lessons — the Kankakee region is truly one of a kind.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/go-hog-wild-national-hedgehog-conference-held-in-bradley/article_405e0064-00a9-11ed-89c5-8b4542a8a73f.html" target="_blank"><strong>'Go Hog Wild' national hedgehog conference held in Bradley</strong></a>

Hedgehogs and hedgehog lovers from around the country descended upon Bradley in July for a national hedgehog show and conference at the Quality Inn & Suites.

More than 40 people and about 30 hedgehogs attended the event, which raised money for the Hedgehog Welfare Society. The rescue also facilitated four pre-arranged adoptions.

The weekend’s activities included a conformation show, an agility competition, educational presentations, a costume contest and a “hedgehogs in hats” contest.

Dawn Wrobel, author of a best-selling hedgehog care book and retired Kankakee Community College instructor, hosted the event.

This was the fifth national event Wrobel has hosted and the first to come to Bradley.

The 20th anniversary of Go Hog Wild was planned for 2020 but postponed until 2022 because of the pandemic.

Wrobel said people traveled from states as far as Texas and Nebraska to attend the 2022 event, and a few even came from Canada.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bradley_news/hawk-safely-rescued-from-menards-after-nearly-a-week/article_a2f44412-94e4-11ec-b545-0bf94f24eaee.html" target="_blank"><strong>Hawk safely rescued from Menards after nearly a week</strong></a>

Something unusual caught shoppers’ attention in the building department of Menards in Bradley this February.

A red-tailed hawk found its way into the rafters of the store. The birds average about 2.4 pounds and have a wingspan between 3.4 and 4.8 feet.

Because of hawks’ extraordinary eyesight, attempts to capture it could only be made after the store closed.

Dawn Tutt, founder of the local 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab, enlisted the help of Dawn Keller of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. The two made several rescue attempts using traps and bait.

After nearly a week, specialists from the Wisconsin office of Meridian Bird Removal captured the hawk using the company’s live capture net system.

Since the hawk is a protected species, it cannot be relocated if it is uninjured or does not require care, a company representative said. The hawk was taken outside by the technician, released there onsite, and flew away.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/food-trucks-hit-the-streets/article_9b4ea3d0-dc0e-11ec-8f0b-5b70621a7127.html" target="_blank"><strong>Food trucks hit the streets</strong></a>

Food trucks were all the rage in Kankakee County in 2022.

In June, the Daily Journal reported nine food trucks or food trailers were licensed and in operation within Kankakee County, and more were expected to be on the way.

“This is the most we have ever had licensed,” said Keith Wojnowski, director of environmental services for the Kankakee County Health Department. “We might have had four or five in the past. We have easily doubled the amount in the past couple of years.”

These restaurants on wheels have become so prevalent today that municipalities now are putting ordinances in place to help govern them.

The nine licenses are: Crème of the Crop, Irwin; Candy and Cake, Bourbonnais; MiaBella’s Wood Fire Pizza, Herscher; Brother George’s BBQ, Kankakee; Monster Grilled Cheese & More, Piper City; Squeals on Wheels, Grant Park; Mi Casa, Bradley; Tacos El Guadalajara, Kankakee; and Gonzalez Tacos, Kankakee.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/herscher-returns-once-more-to-pandemic-dance-venue-of-bus-garage/article_fa1cbf3c-cbe7-11ec-ab49-1f9d3755af98.html" target="_blank"><strong>Herscher returns once more to pandemic dance venue of bus garage</strong></a>

This prom season, Herscher High School students entered into the school’s bus garage where strings of lights, decorations, backdrops and a DJ greeted them for the second year in a row.

The venue was last year’s solution to holding prom during a pandemic.

With about a dozen large overhead doors that allow increased airflow and the option to mingle outdoors or indoors, the bus barn fit the bill.

After limited venues were available following the lifting of mask mandates in late February this year, the bus barn turned out to be the best choice for 2022 as well.

Longtime Herscher teacher and guidance counselor Michelle Marcukaitis said she, and many teachers, were just happy to see the kids enjoying themselves.

“They’d dance all night whether it was at a country club or here in the bus garage,” she said. “That’s what it’s about.”

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/limestone/limestone-woman-welcomes-4-grandkids-in-8-months/article_3b3c06b2-1120-11ed-8d51-1b855815a725.html" target="_blank"><strong>Limestone woman welcomes 4 grandkids in 8 months</strong></a>

In 2015, Stacey Cousin became a grandmother two times over when her daughter, Tiffany Cousin-Grafen, gave birth to twin girls. Since late 2021, Cousin earned the title of “grandmother” four more times when her four children each had a baby within an 8-month period.

“I may not have enough arms to hold them, but my heart is full,” the Limestone grandmother said.

Within the first eight months of 2022, another granddaughter and three grandsons were added to the family.

Tiffany, 32, said her daughter, Collins, was turning nine months in August. Jordan Cousin, 31, is mom to Lachlan, who was 6-months old at the time.

Landon Cousin, 23, along with fianceé Madelyn Longtin, welcomed son, Brooks, to the world in mid 2022. Finally, Lindsey Downey, 29, had son Declan shortly thereafter. Brooks and Declan are 13 days apart.

In typical grandma fashion, Stacey was able to list off each birthdate.

“It has been crazy, but I love it,” said Stacey.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/using-beet-juice-to-treat-winter-roadways/article_b7f81b34-725e-11ec-978a-9fa436445d99.html" target="_blank"><strong>Using beet juice to treat winter roadways</strong></a>

In the first two weekends of 2022, the Kankakee area was hit with snow and ice events that kept snow plows busy across the region.

Part of the county’s solution to the icy roads was none other than beet juice.

The Kankakee County Highway Department covers 265 centerline miles of roads and has 14 salt trucks with plows at its disposal, according to Mark Rogers, county engineer. Nine of the 14 trucks are equipped with liquid salt tanks.

What is liquid salt? It’s a biodegradable, 70% to 30% mixture of salt brine and beet juice. Those liquid salt trucks give the county another tool to combat the elements.

“We still use regular salt the majority of the time,” Rogers said. “The liquid salt is mainly used for spraying bridge decks when conditions warrant. We will also use it when the temperatures drop below 15 degrees, as the salt is essentially ineffective below 15 degrees.”

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/life/entertainment/kankakee-native-t-murph-performs-on-jimmy-fallon/article_53bd97ac-d7b2-11ec-86c2-3f07ae456e31.html" target="_blank"><strong>Kankakee native T. Murph performs on Jimmy Fallon</strong></a>

T. Murph, a Kankakee native and well-established comedian in Chicago, appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on May 16 in the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

He performed a five-minute set, which is available to view online.

“The experience was surreal,” he told the Daily Journal in May. “It’s something that I’ve been working for for quite a while and having the opportunity to sit on the couch and talk with Jimmy after having such an amazing set was mind blowing.”

T. Murph, who grew up as Guerterrius Jackson in Kankakee and graduated in 2003 from Momence High School, has been honing his comedy craft for more than 10 years.

His big break came when he appeared on Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” show in 2012, which led to working the college circuit with the sketch comedy duo.

He stars in the comedy show “Woke” on Hulu TV.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/progress-awards/bonfield-native-starts-new-business-during-pandemic-pause/article_ce280674-ab09-11ec-b228-eb30198b9900.html" target="_blank"><strong>Bonfield native starts new business during pandemic pause</strong></a>

When Bonfield native Brandon Malone was unable to operate his family’s petting zoo during COVID-19, he was pushed to get creative in his business ventures.

Malone pursued a lifelong dream and started a llama-themed coffee company in November 2020. The company took off in short order and continued to gain traction in 2022.

The Daily Journal recognized Malone as 2022 Male Entrepreneur of the Year.

Malone’s favorite animal, Barb the llama, served as inspiration for the company.

Malone participated in North Central College’s coffee project and learned how to form fair-trade partnerships with coffee farmers.

He continues to form fair-trade partnerships with farmers in Peru, Guatemala, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Sumatra for Llama Bean Coffee, and he roasts and packages the coffee at North Central College’s coffee lab.

Llama Bean Coffee is sold online and at the Kankakee Farmers' Market and other events.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/elections/bourbonnais-fire-referendum-defeated-again/article_a9ba52fa-5fe1-11ed-95b8-eb7fe52915c8.html" target="_blank"><strong>Bourbonnais fire referendum defeated again</strong></a>

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s fifth attempt at an increase in property taxes to raise much-needed funding was defeated 4,419 to 3,200 in community votes in November.

The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021 and June 2022 elections.

“For those [who] voted no, we still have a lot of work to do to convince them of not only our needs but those of the community they live in,” Bourbonnais Fire Chief Jim Keener said.

The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.

Maintenance of vehicles, equipment and the station itself are areas that need to be addressed, he said.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/classroom-space-sought-for-2-schools-due-to-boiler-issues/article_7f2c8cac-7558-11ec-86ed-1f79e9d201f0.html" target="_blank"><strong>Classroom space sought for 2 schools due to boiler issues</strong></a>

In January, students and staff at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center were sent packing after Kankakee School District 111 announced the boilers at Lincoln Cultural Center might be decommissioned.

Two 30-year-old boilers at LCC provided heat to the two school buildings.

While alternative classroom space was being sought, 38 classes of students and 162 staff members worked remotely.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said he was notified by the office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal that it found the boilers to be in poor condition during a January inspection.

Because of a later patch to the boilers, they were never decommissioned.

The Kankakee School Board had approved a project to replace the old boilers one day before the warning came down.

Students and staff eventually settled into St. John Paul II Catholic Parish, Asbury United Methodist Church, the downtown Clocktower, Kankakee High School, Kennedy Middle School, Steuben Elementary and Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

The boiler replacement took place over the summer, with the closed schools reopening in the fall.

<a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/library-bunny-helps-educate-kids/article_10de1a28-4a68-11ed-b256-ef59a0d75de2.html" target="_blank"><strong>'Library bunny' helps educate kids</strong></a>

Nestled behind the children’s bookshelves in the Bourbonnais Public Library is one of the library’s most beloved ambassadors — a white rabbit named Sir Edmund Winterbottom.

The library adopted Sir Edmund in November 2019 from the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Although Sir Edmund had a smooth transition to his new home, the timing was not exactly ideal.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit just a few months after his arrival.

From March through July 2020, the library was closed to the general public.

Sir Edmund remained in the library, and the staff took turns coming in each day to provide him with care, making sure he always had enough food, water and exercise.

Three years later, Sir Edmund is thriving in his role as “library bunny.”

Now, Sir Edmund’s presence in the library helps to educate children about pet adoption.

“I think that he is a lucky bun, for sure,” said KCHF Director Jordan Chapman.