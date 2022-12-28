Through a storm, young Bourbonnais airman makes it home for Christmas

“I’ll be home for Christmas.”

In 1943, in the midst of World War II, Bing Crosby sang the tune of an American serviceman, hoping to get home for the holidays. The song was an immediate hit, becoming the most requested song at Christmas USO shows in front of the troops. It has remained a relevant song ever since, with versions by Elvis Presley and Johnny Mathis.

What soldier doesn’t want to come home?

This week, for Christmas, Bourbonnais’ Alexander El got that chance. Late Friday night, two days before Christmas, El, who now is serving in the Air Force, landed at O’Hare, defying the odds of horrible weather and canceled flights.

He got to come home to Tri-Star Estates, where his wife, Alycen; his daughter, 19-month-old Murphie; his mother, Hazel; and his brother, Brandon, all were waiting to see him. A special celebration was held.

El rode in on the H2 Hummer battlecruiser owned by JoJo Sayson, long a community supporter of veterans. Village of Bourbonnais police cruisers escorted him from the Bourbonnais Parkway Exit to his home. Ashley Jackson, a Bourbonnais resident and Miss Iroquois County, helped welcome El.

“It feels great to be home,” El said. “I’m excited to be here.”

Alex and wife Alycen have been sweethearts since the sixth grade. Alycen and baby Murphie live with grandma Hazel now, though they will be heading off to Texas when Alex’s leave ends Jan. 6.

“It took a miracle for him to come home,” his mom said.

His first request for the holidays was denied, but on Dec. 21, he got the green light.

El is a 2022 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He entered the Air Force through a delayed entry program, getting his degree before putting on the uniform.

His mother said Alex has wanted to be in the Air Force since he was 4 years old. His mom went to the store regularly when he was a child to get the latest G.I. Joe action figures for him.

He has done well in the service. Now rated as an E3, he quickly has risen to be a crew chief for a B1 Bomber. Checking and double-checking all the systems, he’s the one who has to give approval every time the plane leaves the ground. His name is on the side of the plane, right underneath that of the pilot.

Becoming a crew chief is not easy. The training is challenging, but El had an overall grade of 96 percent.

He did not come here to fail, he told his mom of his work in the service.

Right now, he’s stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. Eventually, his mom said, he will be deployed to Guam. She said her son’s long-term plan is to use the military to study to become a nurse, an RN or a Nurse Practitioner.

Wife Alycen hopes to eventually become a teacher. Grandma Hazel describes the young couple as an “amazing family,” with a lot of smiles, laughter and giggles.

Alex comes from a family of four brothers, with Eli Jr. at 30, Erik at 22, Alex at 18 and Brandon at 17. Hazel works in Hospice Home Care, licensed by the state, providing private services.

Hazel describes Alex as a gentle, quiet, focused man. Baby Murphie is walking and loves taking a bath and listening to stories.

Christmas plans for Alex included a lot of baking. One of the holiday traditions for the El family calls for the creation of pumpkin rolls. The pastry tastes like pumpkin, with a cream cheese filling. Once completed, they are given away in the neighborhood.

A proud mom’s gift to her Air Force son includes challenge coins. There is a proud mother coin and a prayer coin.

Hazel was thrilled to have her serving son come home.

“So many times people don’t recognize their hometown heroes until tragedy strikes. We all need to appreciate and love each other.”

She was thankful her son went “the extra mile” and came home.

“He found a way to make it happen.”