One-year anniversary vigil set to honor Sgt. Rittmanic

Daily Journal staff report

At 9:50 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey received a call about barking dogs in the parking lot of Comfort Inn & Suites. Responding to this call would lead to shootings of the officers and the death of Rittmanic.

In the same place one year later, the family of Rittmanic will hold a candlelight vigil in the parking lot to honor her passing. The vigil will gather at 9:30 p.m., 20 minutes before the exact time of the call.

The Comfort Inn & Suites is at 1500 IL Route 50 in Bourbonnais.

Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic; her sister, Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme; and her niece, Jennifer Johnson Whitaker, sat down with the Daily Journal in November to discuss the community’s support during the past year. In this interview, they mentioned Thursday’s vigil, which is open to the public.

“I know that this community is still hurting and still grieving,” Stua-Rittmanic explained. “The loss of Marlene has shaken me to my core. … Some days are better than others, but [there’s] mostly a deep feeling of loss, confusion and heartache.”

“To know that Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was loved so much and will be remembered and missed by so many people gives me a sense of peace and the strength to carry on through the days,” Stua-Rittmanic said.