Year in Review: Region loses key members in 2022

A former Kankakee County Board member who was a leader in the advancement of emergency services and an area businessman who had a gift for doing the outrageous while also helping in need were just two of many 2022 regional notable deaths.

While the passing of longtime Momence Fire Chief Jim LaMotte and Bradley's Nick Huffman, owner of the Looney Bin bar, were blows to the River Valley region, they were far from the only notable residents to have died either in 2022 or the very end of 2021.

Here is a look back at area residents who passed away this year as the Journal continues its look back at the year 2022.

<strong>Jim LaMotte</strong>, 81, Feb. 1, 2022

A Momence resident, LaMotte, the longtime chief of the Momence Fire Protection District, he was not just heavily involved in fire service, but emergency service and community.

“Jim was the definition of what a public servant should be,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “He was involved in everything."

LaMotte was a major force behind the development of Kankakee County's 911 emergency service. In addition to his fire service in Momence, 21 years of which he served as fire chief, LaMotte also served on the Kankakee County Board, as did his youngest of three daughters, Jackie Haas, of Bourbonnais, who now serves in the Illinois General Assembly.

LaMotte was named the Momence "Citizen of the Year" in 1991. In addition to his community service, he co-founded the Momence-based Custom Farm Seed Co., in 1973. He sold the company to DeKalb Genetics in 1997.

LaMotte served as an officer of the Illinois Firefighter Memorial Foundation, chairman of the Kankakee County Emergency Telephone System Board, chairman of the board of Good Shepherd Manor in Momence and a board member of Kankakee County Drug Court.

<strong>Nick Huffman</strong>, 42, June 9, 2022

Huffman was without question one of Kankakee County's biggest characters. But while he was a man who could bring a smile to most faces for his antics, he was someone who also possessed a heart of gold.

“He was like my big brother,” said Nicole Braisher, who has worked at the Looney Bin for seven-and-a-half years. “He’d do anything for me. This is the biggest loss ever.”

Huffman had a big heart for those close to him, was charismatic and had no filter. As the news broke of Huffman’s death, the tributes started pouring in on social media.

Huffman was a big supporter and promoter of rock music, mostly bands who weren’t mainstream and earned their living performing live. He brought many of those bands to the Looney Bin, as well as local, regional and national acts.

Former managing editor of the Daily Journal, Dimitri Kalantzis, who now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., said a lot of bands are talking about Huffman on social media.

“Nick was a newsmaker,” Kalantzis said. “At times he could be polarizing — that was mostly intentional. But he was undoubtedly Kankakee County’s greatest ambassador of his generation.”

<strong>Justin</strong>, 40 and <strong>Sara Loring</strong>, 40, July 15, 2022

<div class="subscriber-preview">

Justin and Sara Loring, of Kankakee, were killed and their three children injured when their SUV was T-boned by a semi-tractor trailer that ran a red light at an intersection in Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia on July 15.

The family was on vacation.

</div><div class="subscriber-preview">

Georgia State Patrol said Justin and Sara Loring were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol said the Lorings were traveling south in their Chrysler Pacifica on Three Notch Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway eastbound. The semi was westbound entered the intersection, the Freightliner struck the SUV.

Arrested at the scene was Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second-degree, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic signal.

</div>

Sara was a bilingual school teacher in Kankakee School District 111 at Steuben School. She was a graduate of Herscher High School and Olivet Nazarene University.

Justin was a system engineer for Republic Services. He was a graduate of Herscher High School and DeVry University.

<strong>Marlene Rittmanic</strong>, 49, Dec. 29, 2021

Responding to a barking dog complaint at the Comfort Inn in Bradley at 9:30 p.m., 14-year Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, a U.S. Army veteran, was slain shortly after entering the hotel.

A second Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey was also seriously wounded in the incident.

Two people, Darius Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, of Bradley, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Throughout 2022, a wide range of benefits, prayer services and vigils were held for the families of the Rittmanic and Bailey. Earlier this month, Bailey, who will likely go on permanent disability due to the injuries he suffered, was promoted to the rank of sergeant within the 36-member Bradley Police Department.

<strong>Jerry Huot</strong>, 79, Dec. 21, 2022

A Kankakee-based businessman, Huot owned and operated 10 Phillip 66 gas stations and convenience stores in the Kankakee County region for many years before selling that portion of his business to Mac's Convenience Store, a Circle K division.

Known for his commitment to family, community and church, Huot was a long-time supporter of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and numerous other organizations.

A Republican, he also helped recruit and aid political candidates for numerous public offices with the Kankakee County region.

<strong>Richard McHie</strong>, 86, Feb. 25, 2022

Known as being a “self-made man,” McHie would have never been accused of failing to share the vast amount of resources he accumulated over the course of his life.

In fact, the McHie name will live on within the Kankakee County community for generations to come as his name adorns the 2,500-seat gymnasium on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University — McHie Arena — within the 67,000-square-foot Leslie Parrott Convocation Athletic Center.

McHie was the first major donor for the construction of the $4.2 million facility on ONU’s Bourbonnais campus which played a pivotal role in the project becoming a reality and opening in late 1990.

A lifelong friend of Leslie Parrott, who had been the longtime ONU president prior to the 30-year tenure of John Bowling, the two men often shared breakfast or lunch together at the former Little Corporal restaurant in the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee.

<strong>Jim Stokes</strong>, 64, June 29, 2022

Stokes was known for many things.

He was a 40-year member of the Kankakee Fire Department. He founded and ran the youth program, Kids in Action, for more than 20 years. He served four years as a Kankakee 2nd Ward alderman. He drove a school bus for Kankakee schools.

Stokes joined the fire department on Feb. 26, 1981. He became a fixture within the community and was often seen throughout the community during his off-duty hours raking leaves, sweeping sidewalks, cutting grass and picking up trash with city youngsters who were part of Kids in Action.

During his career, Stokes served under 10 different fire chiefs and five different city administrations. He was hired during the Mayor Tom Ryan administration and retired when Chasity Wells-Armstrong was mayor.

<strong>Ed Hayes</strong>, 90, Sept. 14, 2022

Hayes, also known as "Coach," was a fixture in the Bradley-Bourbonnais community for many years.

A standout athlete and student at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Hayes was a member of the BBCHS 1950 Sweet 16 basketball team.

After graduating from Illinois State University, Hayes became a teacher, guidance counselor and retired as principal of BBCHS.

He was also active with the village of Bourbonnais administration, where he served as chairman of the village's planning commission for 50 years.

<strong>Barry Jaffe</strong>, 71, April 13, 2022

Jaffe was a longtime Kankakee-based businessman and member of the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District. He also had a fondness for being involved in politics.

Jaffe was a former member of the Bourbonnais Park Board, previously heavily involved with the Kankakee County Training Center as a longtime board member, served on the Kankakee Planning Board and was co-owner of Jaffe Drugs stores.

He also served from 1983-89 on the village of Bourbonnais’ park board.

Jaffe twice sought to be a 6th Ward alderman on the Kankakee City Council but was defeated in the Republican Party primary by then-city council member Tom Cunnington and later by Nina Epstein.

<strong>Willa White</strong>, 88, March 7, 2022

Not many people leave enough of an impact to have a street named after them while they are still living.

Willa White was not most people.

A retired Kankakee-area educator, White spent more than 40 years involved in Kankakee education, most notably as the principal of the former Aroma Park Primary School, which had been part of the Kankakee District 111 school system.

She became principal at the old Washington School in 1973, when it was uncommon for either a woman or person of color to serve in that role.

White then spent two decades as principal at Aroma Park Primary School. She stayed at Aroma Park until 1992 and spent her final year before retirement as principal at Taft Primary School.

<strong>Rosie Williams</strong>, 59, March 26, 2022

Williams was a registered nurse for almost 30 years who led Kankakee School District 111 through efforts to vaccinate, test and keep up with evolving public health guidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Genevra Walters called for a moment of silence in honor of Williams at the start of an April Kankakee School Board meeting, and noted that a celebration of life was held the week prior.

“I can honestly say that the district was that much at an advantage by having Rosie Williams as director of health clinics,” Walters said.

Williams also took the lead on the district’s contact tracing and vaccination clinics.

Williams was a case manager in the emergency room at Saint Mary Hospital and an adjunct instructor at the Kankakee Community College CNA program.

<strong>Jo Grogan</strong>, 79, Nov. 19, 2022

Grogan, a retired teacher and coach at Kankakee High School, was a groundbreaker of sorts.

A cheerleading coach at the high school until Title IX gave her the opportunity to coach sports, she then jumped into coaching with both feet.

She started as both the golf coach and swimming coach, then concentrated on being the swimming coach, a position she held until 2020.

She was named the 2021 Journal Sports Citizen of the Year.

She was inducted into the KHS Hall of Fame in 2013. She was also the IHSA Sectional Coach of the Year in 1994 and 1995.

<strong>Monica Bauer</strong>, 89, Oct. 30, 2022

Bauer was the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk for nine years before retiring in 2000.

Active throughout her career in numerous organizations, she had a fondness for participating in politics. She served as the chairwoman of the Kankakee County Republican Party.

Baurer was first a staff member for the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds office before becoming the circuit clerk in 1991. She retired in 1991, and Kathy Thomas was appointed to fill out the unexpired term.

<strong>Wayne Segneri</strong>, 75, Sept. 27, 2022

Segneri owned and operated the popular Children's Corner preschool in Bradley for many years. Known as "Mr. Wayne" by his students, Segneri was would rarely been seen without a smile across his face.

In addition to the many organizations he participated in, Segneri was especially fond of being associated with the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association. He was well known for his roles as Daddy Warbucks in "Annie," the cowardly lion in "The Wizzard of Oz," and Pseudolus, the scheming slave, in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."