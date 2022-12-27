Bradley man's dying wish of truck restoration comes true

Several years ago, while visiting family in Wyoming, Matthew Wulffe, of Bradley, fell in love.

“Dad said, ‘I found my dream truck,’” recalled Wulffe’s son Tyler Wulffe, 36.

The dream truck was a 1972 Chevy custom deluxe K10 pickup truck. From there, Matthew’s dream became fixing up the truck and bringing it to his standards.

The vehicle enthusiast spent much of his free time working on other truck restorations, and even restored vehicles for others that would go on to win awards at various car shows.

“He’s always had a passion for working on Chevrolet trucks,” said Tyler, who shared his father’s story just days after his Dec. 15 passing.

After Matthew brought the truck home from out west, it sat for a while as life got in the way of ample free time.

“Having three boys in Boy Scouts, having work … [he] never devoted time to getting the truck done because he never thought he was going to get cancer,” Tyler said.

When the diagnosis came, the truck became a priority. Tyler said it was his dad’s “cancer therapy.”

“When he got done with his treatments, he would work on the truck because it kept his mind busy,” Tyler continued.

“The last 5-to-6 years, [he kept saying,] ‘I gotta get this damn truck done,’ so he could enjoy it.”

Anyone who thought the truck was orange would be quickly corrected by Matthew, Tyler said, as the truck is actually two-toned of red, white, red. Matthew would eventually name the truck “The Last Dance,” in reference to the Garth Brooks song of the same name of which Matthew was a fan.

“It was either the truck, or the grandkids he cared about,” said Tyler who, along with his brothers Timothy and Thomas, helped their dad complete the truck.

<strong>THE LAST DANCE</strong>

Near the last six months of his life, it became too much for Matthew to work on the truck. This was when the help of family and friends was enlisted to finish the job.

“Dad wanted pictures of every stage,” said Tyler. “He was inside, too weak to come out … that was the hardest part.”

Over the course of those six months, Tyler’s cousin helped paint the truck, and Tyler got a group of friends from work to help put the truck together. This group, along with lifelong friends, stepped up to the plate to help.

The last weekend of Matthew’s life, there were about 10 people helping to finish the truck.

“We knew the time was coming close,” Tyler said.

In addition to Wulffe’s three sons, those who helped with the project included friends Ron lane, Joe Marcotte, Al Argento, Austin Ferris, George Sirois and Jim Chaplinski, and family Cody Schoon, Jim Weddle, Ethan Bristol, Dan Wulffe, Michael Wulffe, Joseph Wulffe, David Wulffe and Larry Wulffe.

<strong>FINISHED PRODUCT</strong>

Tyler took pictures of each step of the process and would share them with his dad. On Dec. 15, Tyler showed Matthew a video of the finished product. He passed away later that day.

“Like he knew the truck was completed, then he felt [he could rest].”

Tyler estimates that the truck is now worth around $50,000. While they don’t know of the truck’s future, Tyler is certain that selling it is not an option.

“You could give me $5 million and I’d never sell it, it’s priceless,” he said.

At Matthew’s Dec. 19 wake service in Bourbonnais, the family arranged for the truck to be brought to the parking lot of Clancy-Gernon’s Funeral Home so that everyone could see the work Matthew was so proud of.

When discussing the reactions of those in attendance, Tyler recalled, “They said, ‘That was Matt,’ … They were in awe and speechless.”

Matthew was often talking about the project with friends and acquaintances, proudly showing off pictures on his phone.

“People who see it [now] will have that memory of Dad,” Tyler said.

In addition to restoring trucks, Matthew was also very active in the Boy Scouts. He was a longtime Boy Scout leader and scoutmaster. He also was an Eagle Scout, as were all three of his sons.

During his wake service, a local troop performed “Broken Arrow” in his honor.