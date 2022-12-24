Mental health care advocates lobby for county sales tax referendum

A coalition of community health care advocates, spearheaded by Debra Baron, Rhonda Showers and Nicole Smolkovich, addressed the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee on Tuesday, asking for its help to fund their cause.

The coalition is asking for a .25% sales tax for the county that would generate an estimated $3 million annually to address mental health in Kankakee County. If the the full county board OKs the request, the referendum would be placed on the ballot in the April 3, 2023, consolidated election.

“This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional 25 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail,” said Baron, who is the director of Project Sun, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Purchases that would be exempt from the tax include groceries, prescription drugs and items that must be titled or registered. If the referendum were to pass, it would increase the county sales tax in unincorporated areas to 6.5%. The .25% would also be added to the tax rate in each city or village in the county.

If approved, the funds would be overseen by the county’s Community Mental Health Board, often referred to as the 708 board. Baron said the county never OK’d a mechanism to fund the board, such as a property tax, and the state legislature authorized in 2019 that a sales tax could be used to fund the board.

“We believe that a sales tax is the most equitable way to pay for mental health services,” Baron said.

The executive committee unanimously approved to have the measure moved to the next county board meeting on Jan. 10 for a vote. In order for the referendum to be put on the April 3 ballot, the coalition is facing some hurdles and deadlines. If the coalition could’ve secured 2,800 signatures on a petition, it would’ve automatically been placed on the ballot. But the deadline has passed.

The referendum can now only be placed on the ballot by a vote by the county board. The deadline for the referendum to be placed on the ballot is Jan. 18.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the board won’t advocate for the referendum because it can’t, and he added asking for the increase is a “tall ask in an economy like this.”

“But I think the need rises to the ask, it surpasses it, but I can’t just say that,” Wheeler said. “I think we need the public to tell us what they want us to do.”

Wheeler said that if the coalition can gather a significant amount of signatures on a petition on its behalf, it will go a long way in convincing the board to put the referendum on the ballot.

<strong>County officials support it</strong>

Speaking in favor of the referendum were Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, Eric Peterson, CEO of the nonprofit Project Head Space and Timing, Alan Swinford, police chief of Manteno Police Department, and John Bevis, county health administrator.

Showers said it’s a bipartisan community effort to advocate for the mental health funding, and a sales tax shares the burden as opposed to a property tax. It would also give them local control of the funds.

“Our Community Health Board would establish priorities that are received through our assessments,” she said. “Every three years the Mental Health Board would establish those priorities.”

Peterson, who lives in Manteno and advocates for veterans, said the last veteran he had in the county that attempted suicide happened just before Veterans Day.

“Luckily, I’ve been able to form relationships with Kankakee Police, Manteno Police Department, Riverside Hospital and Saint Mary’s in trying to create a veteran advocacy program to connect the veterans in crisis as early as possible. The issue is, as stated before me, we’re limited by the funding.”

Peterson added that he’s received a lot of help from agencies in helping veterans, but they’ve had to send veterans out of the county to get them the help they need.

“I know it could be provided here,” he said. “… Approving this tax would focus directly on the health and worth of the people that make this community so great.”

Swinford said mental health is a huge challenge for law enforcement, and his department is making strides.

“But we will never make these officers experts in mental health,” he said. “We need to get mental health professionals at the scene of these incidents.”

Swinford added statistics show when police are called to incidents involving a person with a mental health issue, that someone winds up getting hurt up to 40% of the time.

“We need to get professionals either to replace police officers or to respond with a police officer in these scenarios,” he said.

<strong>Plan in place</strong>

Baron said the Community Mental Health Board has a plan in place to address mental health issues in the county. It would be a three-pronged effort.

It would like to put a social worker in every police department in the county to be able to respond to crisis situation, and that would cost $1 million annually.

Second, it would provide mental health professionals in each and every school in the county. That would take another $1 million annually.

“We have two child and adolescent pyschiatrists, one is hospital based and the other one is community based, working out of Riverside Medical Center,” she said.

Baron said the remaining $1 million would be utilized to deal with all the other issues such as respite care for families dealing with a loved one with a mental health journey.

Wheeler and some board members questioned why the coalition waited until December to bring the sales tax referendum request to the forefront. It’s commonly referred to as a “backdoor referendum.”

Baron said, “we’re very naive,” but it’s something Project Sun has been working on for three years, and it wanted to wait until after the just-concluded Nov. 8 election.

“We want to bring it now because the problem isn’t going away,” Baron said. “It’s only getting worse. … We can really get out there and educate the public and bring I think something to the voters that they really want. I know it’s a difficult time, but really a penny on a $4 drink or beverage or burger, that’s really not gonna be high impact on people’s budgets to put out a quarter of a cent, but yet it will have tremendous impact on our community.”