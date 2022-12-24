KLASEY: A 'Marquette Tree' mystery

Several months ago, Kankakee resident Richard Schneider made an interesting discovery while viewing some family photos from the 1930s. One image showed three young adults posed atop a massive fallen tree trunk.

Visible beneath the trunk was a mangled remnant of a wrought iron fence; next to the trunk was the part of the photo that Schneider found most interesting: an undamaged fence section.

The structure in the photo bore a close resemblance to several iron fence sections lying on the Kankakee riverbank near Schneider’s home, just south of Baker Creek. The sections on the Schneider property appeared to be identical in size and style to the one visible in the photo.

“They’ve been there as long as I can remember,” said Schneider, whose family has owned the property for more than a century. In about 1916, the Schneiders built a summer cottage there; it was replaced by the present house in 1932. Richard Schneider has lived there since returning to Kankakee in 2016, after retiring from a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Evidence in the photograph — the size of the tree trunk, the style of the iron fence and the snow on the ground — led Schneider to the conclusion that the fallen giant was the “Marquette Tree,” a 400-year-old oak tree that was a local landmark from the late 1800s until it was toppled by a windstorm in November 1934.

Further evidence was provided, according to Schneider, by the ages of the two men in the photo. His father, Donald, and uncle, Horace, would have been 21 and 23, respectively, when the photo was made in January 1935.

Kankakee folklore associated the tree with the Rev. Jacques Marquette, a Catholic missionary who explored the Mississippi and Illinois rivers in the 1670s. In 1675, Marquette had established missions along the Illinois River, but became seriously ill.

While making the return journey to St. Ignace in what is now Michigan, the missionary’s companions supposedly chose to avoid taking the sick priest across the arduous Mud Lake portage between the Des Plaines and Chicago rivers. Instead, they opted to reach Lake Michigan by ascending the Kankakee River, then making a short and less difficult portage to the St. Joseph River.

While traveling upstream on the Kankakee, the party supposedly camped one night beneath the spreading limbs of a huge and ancient oak tree. In 1883, more than 200 years later, the land where the tree was located was purchased by William Gougar, a Kankakee entrepreneur.

Gougar soon began developing the property as a picnic grove, and acquired a small passenger steamboat to carry customers there. The steamboat, called the “Minnie Lillie,” made regular voyages between Kankakee and the picnic grove.

Gougar’s Grove, as it was called, was located on the east bank of the Kankakee River, midway between Kankakee and Aroma Park. It offered a clubhouse, rental cottages and tents, a swimming beach, shooting gallery, dance pavilion, and bowling alley.

Gougar also capitalized on local tradition — surrounding the “Marquette Tree” with a decorative iron fence and placing benches in its shade. In a promotional brochure, he declared, “It is worth much to visit this historical ground, and sit under this consecrated oak.”

“Captain Billy” Gougar, as he was known, died in December 1916. The picnic grove continued to operate into the 1920s, but was eventually sold and divided into residential lots.

The Marquette Tree’s long life came to its end on Nov. 6, 1934, when it was toppled by a windstorm. The giant oak crashed to the ground, mangling several sections of its decorative fence.

The fate of the fallen tree was obvious — as shown in the photo, it was being cut up, probably for firewood. But what about the iron fence?

“I’m still trying to figure out how the fence ended up on my riverbank, about a mile downstream,” said Schneider. “It would be a tad difficult to move; it’s really heavy and the panels are large.”

He speculated that, if the river had been frozen, the pieces might have been slid downstream to his riverbank.

What is the ultimate fate of the fence? Schneider said he might offer all or part of it to the Kankakee County Museum. “Otherwise, I’m planning to cut it up for scrap.”

Four years after Marquette was believed to have camped on the bank of the Kankakee River near Aroma Park, another French explorer passed by that site, heading downstream. Who was that explorer, and what was the purpose of his expedition?

Answer: Rene-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de LaSalle passed through what is now Kankakee County in December, 1679, on his way to the mouth of the Mississippi River, where he would claim all the lands that it drained for the King of France.