KCCVB offers new proposal, talks Diamond Point turf

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors made a proposal this week for a fourth extension of the organization’s 10-year agreement with six units of government — Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Momence and Kankakee County.

The current 10-year agreement runs through June 30, 2024.

If the proposal is agreed upon by all parties, the CVB would agree to subsidize the Bourbonnais Township Park District Diamond Point Complex Project up to $3.2 million. It would also amend CVB’s bylaws to give the Kankakee County Lodging Association a second appointee to the board of directors.

According to a letter from CVB Board President Laurie Cyr that was sent to each of the local governmental units, the agreement would have the same terms and conditions that currently exist.

If the new agreement is passed, “each Unit of Local government would receive 20% of the total quarterly hotel tax revenue allotment distributed to the CVB (i.e., hotel tax revenue less amounts retained by the County for administrative expenses) and attributable to taxable transactions within the corporate boundaries of each Unit of Local Government during the preceding quarter,” Cyr said in the letter.

Each local governmental unit in the IGA would get a 20% rebate of the hotel tax collected in their own municipality.

“The 20% rebate can be utilized in accordance with guidelines set forth by the state,” the letter said.

“We feel this is in the best interest for the county,” Cyr said in a telephone interview Friday.

“We are open to discussing the terms. This is a first step in the process.”

Bradley officials have made it known during the past three years they will not be part of the CVB when the current agreement expires.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the village is not interested in the deal.

“This is a non-starter,” Watson said of this proposal.

“We can have our own CVB. They say competition is good. The competition will make both CVBs better. We have plans and our residents will like those.”

<strong>STICKING POINTS</strong>

The CVB’s funding comes via Kankakee County’s hotel tax. Bradley is home to nine of 16 hotels in the county.

Bradley annually pumps into the tourism agency budget some $500,000, which represents about 60% of local taxes going toward the agency.

A recent independent study conducted by a public administration and public finance class at Governors State University has recommended Bradley end its association with the county’s tourism organization.

Watson has been critical of the CVB. He repeatedly has said the village does not get anywhere close to a $500,000 annual benefit from the organization in terms of tourism.

Bradley’s participation in the CVB has been at issue since the existing contract was signed in late April 2019 just before then-Mayor Bruce Adams resigned as mayor.

After the resignation of Adams, Watson became the village’s interim mayor. Under Watson’s leadership, the Bradley board voted 4-3 to cancel the village’s intergovernmental agreement with the CVB.

However, the CVB filed suit shortly after that action. The suit stated the village board acted improperly and could not overturn its original vote.

After a lengthy court battle, the CVB’s suit was upheld, and Bradley remained tied to the 2019 agreement.

<strong>DIAMOND POINT COMPLEX</strong>

In July, BTPD officials proposed the CVB, Kankakee County and the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais help fund a project to replace the infields of the complex’s ball fields with turf.

All four government bodies receive sales tax money brought in by the tournaments.

BTPD officials estimate those tournaments pump $6 million annually into the county’s economy.

BTPD proposed that CVB donate $1.5 million toward the project, Kankakee County $500,000 and $125,000 from each Bradley and Bourbonnais.

Bradley officials had been the only ones to pledge until the CVB’s recent proposal.

By installing turf, BTPD officials said it would help cut the district’s $250,000 deficit annually for maintaining the facility and paying the utilities.

BTPD officials said the complex has cost the district and its taxpayers more than $7 million since its purchase in 2010.

An engineering firm estimated it would cost $3 million to complete the project, Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Ed Piatt said. The earliest that project could begin is 2024.

Piatt said earlier this week the park district was not moving ahead with the turf project, unless other partners were going to help finance the deal.

“We are open to other organizations looking to go forward,” Piatt said. “We are supportive of the effort. We are looking at all possibilities.”

However, Piatt said the park district’s bonding counsel told them they could not issue any more bonds.

“Myself and the board members have to look at this and how it affects the taxpayers and the park district,” Piatt said.