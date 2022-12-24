Kankakee reduces lieutenant spots on police force

KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee is reducing the number of lieutenants in its police department.

On Monday, the Kankakee City Council approved an ordinance to reduce the number of lieutenant positions in the department from four to three.

Police Chief Robin Passwater said the department has promoted a lot of officers and made organizational changes in the past year and a half.

He said the current lieutenant list has expired, and the department will be testing for the position again in April.

The <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee-police-department-promotes-coash-monferdini/article_1978c68c-7516-11ed-a99d-e387ed92e945.html" target="_blank">most recent lieutenant promotion</a> took place on Dec. 5, when Lt. Michael Coash was given the higher rank.

“I just feel right now that we don’t need four lieutenants,” Passwater said. “We have three to run each one of the shifts and 11 sergeants. This is just going to give the sergeants an opportunity to do more supervising than they have done in the past.”

Sergeants also will have more opportunities to run special units, he said.

The department has had four lieutenant spots for the past seven or eight years, Passwater said.

“Just the way we reorganized, we have some part-time guys doing some work that normally was a supervisor position, and I think this is the best going forward,” he said.

Passwater noted there is no one waiting on the lieutenant list for promotion, so the change would not harm anyone seeking a higher rank.

With the change, the department now will consist of one police chief, one deputy police chief, two commanders, three lieutenants, 11 sergeants and 49 patrolmen for a total of 67 positions.