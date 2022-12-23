Village of Bourbonnais announces winners of coloring contest

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has announced the winners for the third annual “Very Merry Coloring Contest” sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Milner Media. The contest was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate.

A total of 119 entries were received by the contest deadline of Dec. 12.

The following winners were recognized by Mayor Paul Schore at the village’s board meeting on Monday.

<strong>Ages 6 & Under Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Evelyn Tousignant

• 2nd Place: Brookston Vaughn

• 3rd Place: Coralynn Peters

<strong>Ages 7-10 Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Kylee Kothe

• 2nd Place: Avery Heino

• 3rd Place: Elsa Tzintzun

<strong>All Ages/Family Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Ethan Regas

• 2nd Place: Tinley & Randi Martin

• 3rd Place: The Jones Family (Leah Peterson & Owen Jones)

<strong>Special Needs Category</strong>

• 1st Place: Nicole Wallace

• 2nd Place: Courtney Ruch

“We would like to congratulate each entry and thank everyone for participating,” said Schore in a news release. “The judges had a difficult time selecting winners. We have some very talented artists in Bourbonnais.”

Judges included Nikki Moore of Little Me Studio, Kim Chellson of Top Notch Knots & Pots and Kristi Schu of the Exploration Station.

First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners in each category received a $50 Visa gift card, and Third-place winners in each category received a $25 Visa gift card.

Prizes were made possible by the event sponsors.