Pembroke School District receives $10,000 for greenhouse, media center

Daily Journal staff report

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 will be expanding both the greenhouse and media center at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School using a $10,000 donation from Nicor’s African-American Employee Resource Group En-RAPPORT.

Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith accepted the donation for the district Dec. 13 in the Lorenzo Smith Library.

Also present for the donation were members of the Pembroke School Board, representatives from Nicor and United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, members of the LRS Greenhouse Club and students of the LRS Media Club.

“We are grateful for the generous gift from Nicor,” Terrell-Smith said in a news release. “Financial commitments like this one are a critical component to funding these innovative initiatives and we look forward to our ongoing partnership.”

The LRS Media Center is expected to be ready by January 2023.