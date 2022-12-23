Harbor House, Watseka Elks Lodge hosting brunch for first responders

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Elks Lodge, 111 North 3rd St., Watseka.

“We are thankful for the life-saving services provided by brave first responders, especially to survivors of domestic violence, and are looking forward to celebrating their critical work,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House CEO and Executive Director, in a news release.

“This event is a part of a greater series we will be hosting to thank all the first responders in our service area of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.”

First responders in Iroquois County are invited to learn more about Harbor House and how its new domestic violence emergency shelter will serve the community. Attendees also will receive a complimentary thank you bag of goodies and be entered to win prizes.

Registration information can be found at <a href="http://harborhousedv.org/events" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org/events</a>. For questions, contact info@harborhousedv.org or 815-932-5814.