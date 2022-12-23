2 people displaced by house fire in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two people were displaced by a house fire in the 1100 block of West Wilson Drive in Kankakee Friday.

Firefighters responded at 10:50 a.m. and quickly brought the fire under control, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area and caused approximately $50,000 in damages, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to have been electrical due to two space heaters, according to LaRoche.

The two people were assisted with temporary housing, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, LaRoche said.

Bourbonnais, Bradley and Limestone fire departments, Elite ambulance, Kankakee police and public works assisted, LaRoche said.