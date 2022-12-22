Local weather closures in Kankakee County

Here are closings the Daily Journal has received due to impending winter storm. This list will be updated online throughout the day.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong> is closing at 1 p.m. today due to forecasted inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

<strong>Bourbonnais Township Park District</strong> is closing Exploration Station … a children’s museum today at 2 p.m., and all parks and facilities (Perry Farm House, Recreation Station, and Exploration Station) will be closed Friday.

<strong>Bradley DMV</strong> will close at 1 p.m. today, as will all Secretary of State Offices and Driver Services Facilities within the state of Illinois.

<strong>The Daily Journal</strong> office will close at 1 p.m. today and will be closed Friday. You can reach classifieds or customer service at 815-937-3322.

<strong>Iroquois County Courthouse</strong> will be closed Friday.

<strong>Kankakee County Administration Building</strong> will be closed Friday. In a news release from Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, he said: "The projected weather forecast for Friday calls for blizzard-like conditions and dangerous wind chills. Out of caution for our employees and the public, the following offices at the County Administration Building at 189 East Court Street will be closed: County Clerk; County Recorder; County Treasurer; Assessor’s office.

"This only applies to these offices at the County Administration Building. You should contact any other departments by phone to confirm their status."

<strong>Kankakee Valley Park District</strong> announced at 2:15 p.m. that, due to inclement weather, the Bird Park Administrative Office, Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and the KVPD Rec Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District (LTLD)</strong> will close at 1 p.m. today due to expected inclement weather. The library will be closed on Friday due to expected severe weather conditions. The library will re-open on at 10 a.m. Tuesday after the Christmas holidays.

<strong>Prairie State Legal Services (Kankakee office)</strong> is closed to the public today, but will remain open virtually.

<strong>River Valley Special Recreation Association</strong> will close its Bradley office at 1 p.m. today and will remain closed until Tuesday in observation of Christmas.

Due to the extremely cold wind chill, rides on all local fixed route buses are free for the remainder of today and all day Friday. Local fixed route buses may be used as warming centers or as free transportation to get to a safe place.