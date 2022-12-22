Ahrens uses sewing talent to give back through Quilts for Cats

Animal lovers often do whatever they can to help animals in need. This might include donating to shelters, leaving out kibble for stray cats or taking in strays that need a home.

Linda Ahrens, of Kankakee, does all of this and more to help animals in need.

Since 2005, Ahrens — who has been sewing for 73 years — has been creating and selling quilts for dogs and cats. Not only does she help the animals by giving them something warm to cuddle with, she also donates every penny from the proceeds to local animal shelters.

In 17 years, she’s sewn and sold 1,985 quilts.

This journey, Ahrens said, was inspired by a yellow tabby named Spike, who lived to be 17. When he was diagnosed with cancer, she took him to the veterinary clinic at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

After Spike received loving care, Ahrens knew she wanted to help the facility that helped her.

“She fell in love with the place and wanted to help,” said her daughter, Tracy Ahrens, of Momence.

Ahrens began sewing 24-inch square flannel quilts and selling them through U of I’s clinic. The funds then went toward the humane supplement fund that assisted pet owners who might not be able to afford veterinary care.

This turned into Quilts for Cats & Small Dogs, and she began selling quilts at VCA Animal Hospital in Kankakee. Proceeds have benefitted New Beginnings for Cats in Bourbonnais, River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence, Iroquois County Animal Rescue and 3D Wildlife Rescue.

Now, quilts are sold online through her Facebook page, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/quiltsforcats" target="_blank">facebook.com/quiltsforcats</a>. The quilts have shipped across the country and to Canada, Austria, Denmark, Romania, Australia, United Kingdom and the Philippines.

<strong>LIFELONG LOVE OF ANIMALS</strong>

As far back as she can remember, Ahrens has been an animal lover. She recalled her parents promising her a gift for undergoing tonsil removal at 7 years old.

“I asked for a kitty,” she said.

She got her wish, a yellow tabby named Timmy.

From there, she has always had animals.

“When I got married, my husband married me and my dog,” she said with a laugh, recalling a beloved Scottish terrier. She was married to Armond Ahrens for 53 years until his death in 2020.

Now, the 81-year-old lifetime Kankakee resident has 10 cats, all of which are rescues or children of rescues.

One of her cats, Pyke, made an appearance as Ahrens shared her story.

“He’s our quality control inspector,” she said, explaining Pyke loves to cuddle with the quilting materials and finished products.

<strong>SEWING FOR DECADES</strong>

Ahrens’ mother taught her to sew at age 8 through the use of a foot pedal. Ahrens would go on to sew the clothing for daughter Tracy and son Derek when they were growing up.

For years, she would sew by hand but has begun using a machine more often than not because of carpal tunnel syndrome. On average, it takes about three hours to make each quilt, and she makes one at a time.

She buys the fabric, washes it, cuts it and sews it. When the quilt is done, she will lint roll it and tie it with ribbon.

People often donate fabric and flannel, and one customer sent a Christmas card with a $50 donation to go toward materials.

Any fabric that isn’t donated comes from JoAnn Fabrics in Bradley. Linda and Tracy usually take a trip on Black Friday.

“She’s a local celebrity [at JoAnn’s],” said Tracy, who helps her mom by taking and shipping orders.

They don’t make a dime off of their endeavor, and often pay for shipping and materials out of pocket.

Tracy also runs the Quilts for Cats Facebook page and posts photos of her mom working on quilts, finished products and the aforementioned 10 cats.

“People say these photos remind them of their moms,” Tracy said.

Oftentimes, customers will share photos of their pets enjoying the quilts. Each year, Tracy takes the submitted photos — as well as the photos she’s taken during the year — and creates a hardcover book.

The mother-daughter duo are looking forward to the quilt No. 2,000 — just 15 more to go.