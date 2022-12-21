Kankakee City Council passes 2022 tax levy

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee City Council gave final approval Monday for the city’s 2022 property tax levy.

In total, the city is asking for $9,932,937 for its general corporate fund and special purpose funds, amounting to a 3.3% increase over the 2021 levy of $9.61 million.

When debt service on outstanding general obligation bonds are factored in, the levy will rise about 1.1% from $13.8 million in 2021 to $14,000,292 in 2022.

The 2022 levy represents the fiscal year from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

The council approved the levy unanimously.

City Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said during Monday’s council meeting that although the city is levying more money, it is not all bad news for taxpayers.

For the past five years, the city’s tax rate has been declining as its equalized assessed value of property has gone up, she said.

“With these components combined together, the city of Kankakee is requesting $147,640 more than 2021. This request represents only a 1.1% increase [over] last year,” Kubal said. “However, our property tax rate goes from $5.483 [per $100 of equalized assessed valuation] to $5.206, continuing the downward trend.”

Kubal said the city’s EAV increased in 2021 from $236 million to $252.6 million.

In 2022, it rose again to $268.9 million, for an increase of about $16 million or 6.1%

“As property assessments increase, it does drive property taxes to increase a bit as well,” Kubal said. “But each homeowner’s property is worth more in the marketplace than it was, based [on] recent trends. … This is great news to all property owners in the city of Kankakee.”

Kubal said that the city’s new property tax rate means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,422.96. In comparison, last year the owner of a $100,000 home would have paid $1,498.67, approximately $75.71 more.

“The city of Kankakee can only control the city of Kankakee’s portion of the levy,” she said regarding residents’ rising tax bills. “We can’t control all the other taxing bodies.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak said he agreed residents should pay attention to where increases are coming from on their tax bills.

“A lot of people, they’ll look at their tax bill this year and they’ll go, ‘What do you mean? My tax bill didn’t go down?’” he said. “But if you really look at the city of Kankakee’s portion, they’ll see where it’s at.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he believes the city has been “very prudent” in using its higher EAV to help residents.

“What I mean by that is, we are using the growth of that EAV to ask for less money,” he said.

Curtis also said the $147,640 rise from last year’s levy was “minimal.”

“Remember, we work with a $32.5 million budget,” he said. “That’s a very, very minimal increase and it also reduces the tax rate. I think that’s a big deal.”