Holly Jolly Lighting Contest in Bourbonnais names winners

For the third year running, homes throughout the village of Bourbonnais are lit up with holiday spirit, and the winners have been announced in the third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

In the traditional category, first place was awarded to the Toepfer family at 1225 Patriot Way. Second place went to the Ramirez family at 715 Tremont St., and third place was awarded to the Cleghorn family at 648 Cherokee Drive.

Receiving a “Merry Mention” was fourth- and fifth-place winners: the Huebner family at 357 Windemere Way and the Bleyle family at 1344 Mill Pond Drive, respectively.

In the people’s choice category, with 648 votes, first place was awarded to the Ramirez family at 715 Tremont St.

In second place with 609 votes is the Toepfer family at 1225 Patriot Way, and in third place with 380 votes is the Waskosky family at 633 Jeremy Drive.

Receiving a “Merry Mention” was fourth-place winner, with 379 votes, the Bleyle family at 1344 Mill Pond Drive. Also receiving Merry Mentions were the fifth-place winners, who tied with 350 votes each — the Cleghorn family at 648 Cherokee Drive and the Grant Family at 19 Castle Coombe Drive.

First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners in each category received a $50 Visa gift card and third-place winners in each category received a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by event sponsors, Flight 102 Wine Bar and Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew.

The traditional category was judged by an outside panel of judges including Mary Schore, Rob West of Milner Media and Ashley Villarreal, of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

Winners of the people’s choice category were voted on by the public via the village’s Facebook page. A total of 5,400 votes were calculated for the People’s Choice category, which is the highest engagement to-date. Last year included 4,400 votes.

“We would like to congratulate all entries for helping make the village look festive and bright this holiday season,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “There’s still time to drive around Bourbonnais and enjoy 30 holiday homes in the village.”

Viewing of the decorated homes runs through Christmas Day.

For more information on the contest and a map of entries, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3PFv9aj" target="_blank">bit.ly/3PFv9aj</a>.

The Kankakee Valley Park District launched the Great Christmas Light Contest. Voting is now taking place on Facebook through Thursday and there are two categories: residential and business. The photo in each category with the most "likes" will win.

Voting takes place at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict</a>. All "likes" will be counted on the original photo and not shared photos.

Homes decorated for the Holly Jolly Lighting Contest include:

• 861 Gettysburg Court

• 38 Bonds Drive

• 33 Hilltop Drive

• 38 Hilltop Drive

• 10 Emery Drive

• 1225 Patriot Way

• 715 Tremont Street

• 1591 Patriot Way

• 1953 Summerfield Lane

• 597 W Park Court

• 2042 Craftsman Avenue

• 430 Stone Cutter Drive

• 1640 Stefanie Lane

• 1087 Yale Avenue

• 1039 Yale Avenue

• 636 Cherokee Drive

• 648 Cherokee Drive

• 173 S Tomagene Drive

• 461 E Beaudoin Street

• 409 Blanchette Avenue

• 465 W River Street

• 19 Castle Coombe Drive

• 357 Windermere Way

• 14 Chelsea Court

• 1440 Middlebury Court

• 175 Barrington Drive

• 1280 Plum Creek Drive

• 1344 Mill Pond Road

• 449 Jeremy Drive

• 633 Jeremy Drive

The village of Bradley's 4th Annual Home Decorating Contest is happening now through Thursday. Judging will be Friday, and winners will be notified Tuesday. The contest is open to Bradley residents only. Forms are available at village hall or bradleyil.org.