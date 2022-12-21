Bourbonnais reminds residents about snow ordinance

BOURBONNAIS — With the chance of a snowstorm moving in Thursday, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore took the opportunity to discuss snow removal at Monday’s board meeting.

Multiple forecasts call for bone-chilling cold, windy conditions mixed in with an accumulation of snow.

Meteorologist Kevin Doom with the National Weather Service in Chicago said as of Tuesday it looked like the area would get 4 to 6 inches.

According to the village’s ordinance, no vehicles may be parked or are allowed to remain parked on a village street after a snowfall of three or more inches.

Once streets have been cleared curb-to curb, residents may return vehicles to the street for parking.

“This is a reminder to people, please get your car off the street. I know it’s difficult for some but we need people to do that. It is very important for police and fire personnel,” Schore said.

“I know it is hard. There were times at our house we had one car in the garage and [moved] four into the driveway but we managed to get it done.”

Any vehicle in violation of the ordinance shall be considered a hazard and will be removed.

The owner of the vehicle will be responsible for payment of the towing fee and a fine will also be imposed.

“Please get your vehicles off the street. Help the snow plows,” Schore said.