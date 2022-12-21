Bourbonnais Elementary gets funding for high-impact tutoring

The Illinois State Board of Education announced last week that $25 million in federal pandemic relief funds are going to 72 school districts across the state for high-impact tutoring programs, including one district in Kankakee County.

The state’s high-impact tutoring initiative targets Illinois’ highest-need school districts, according to a Dec. 12 news release.

ISBE partnered with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board to implement the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, which has trained and matched 490 tutors to provide high-impact tutoring to 1,270 students in 45 school districts statewide, the release states.

An additional 27 school districts — including Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 — have received grant funds to design and implement their own local high-impact tutoring programs, anticipated to reach up to 2,000 students, according to ISBE.

Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 is receiving $150,285 to implement locally designed and staffed high-impact tutoring.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that part of the funding will go toward salary and benefits for 1.5 new full-time licensed teachers to provide one-on-one tutoring during the school day.

One of the teachers is at Liberty Intermediate and another teacher will be starting Jan. 3 and split the day between Shabbona and Shepard schools, he said.

Additionally, seven licensed teachers (existing staff) will be providing one-on-one tutoring to students after school, with students able to receive up to 60 one-hour sessions.

The grant also covers transportation costs to take students home when staying for after-school tutoring.

The teachers must use a research-based intervention model, and Bourbonnais will be using the Barton Reading Program, Ehrman said.

The district has purchased additional resources from the 95 Percent Group and Heinemann Publishing to teach phonemic awareness and phonics, he said.

The state invited districts to participate based on their adequacy of funding, concentration of low-income students, disproportionate COVID-19 impact, lost in-person instructional time during the 2020-21 school year, and current level of academic support resources and programs, according to the release.

“Over the course of the last two and a half years, our students have sacrificed so much,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the release. “In the face of turmoil, they’ve been brave. We owe it to them to provide every resource possible so that their aspirations can be met and their dreams fulfilled.”

Seven colleges and universities are recruiting, training and supporting tutors, with Illinois State University providing overall coordination for the project.

Those colleges and universities include Governors State University, Illinois Central College, Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, Southeastern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“Research indicates that high-impact tutoring, provided individually or in small groups at least three times a week, can support learning recovery,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham in the release. “This project is part of the mission of our institutions of higher education to serve communities and partner with school districts in their regions.”

The tutoring initiative continues to recruit tutors. Current and retired teachers, teacher candidates, college and university students and community members with at least a high school degree can apply to be tutors, according to the release.

High-impact tutoring achieves a greater impact than standard tutoring by utilizing best practices, including strong alignment with the academic curriculum used during the school day, low tutor-to-student ratios and sessions at least three times per week, according to the release.

Up to 45 additional districts will launch high-impact tutoring in early 2023 as the initiative continues to expand, according to the release.