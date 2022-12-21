Arctic blast heading to Kankakee County this Thursday, Friday

KANKAKEE — One of the coldest Christmases in recent memory is forecast for this weekend.

The National Weather Service at Chicago said we could see the temperature quickly plunge Thursday afternoon from 30 degrees to sub-zero.

A winter storm watch has been posted by the NWS for Thursday afternoon until Saturday morning.

Prepare for dangerous travel and possible blizzard conditions along with extreme cold. Falling and blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions with zero visibility at times, the NWS said.

Lows from Friday morning to Sunday morning will be minus-4 to minus-5 degrees, NWS meteorologist Kevin Doom said Tuesday.

Strong winds with gusts up to 55 mph will take the wind chill down to minus-25 to minus-30, Doom said.

“This is going to be a rapidly intensifying storm,” Doom said.

It is so intense the NWS in Chicago said in its Tuesday afternoon update hazardous road conditions will start around noon.

The rapid drop in temperatures will cause ice to form on rivers, Doom said.

Ice jams are forecast for the Kankakee River from the state line to west of Momence, according to the NWS.

It was around Christmas Day in 2008 that the area received 4 inches of snow to go along with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills similar to what is forecast this week, Doom said.

As for Santa having trouble making his deliveries, Doom said not to worry.

“Santa has been through much worse weather,” Doom said.

