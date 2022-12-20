Longtime BBCHS principal Brian Wright to retire

BRADLEY — After working about 30 years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, including a decade as its principal, Brian Wright has announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Wright completed his student-teaching at BBCHS before being hired as a science teacher in fall of 1991, teaching biology and chemistry at all student levels.

After 11 years in the classroom, he was hired as dean of students, overseeing attendance and discipline for four years.

In 2006, Wright was hired as principal of Beecher High School, where he worked for six years while completing a doctorate degree from Illinois State University.

Finally, in 2012, he returned to BBCHS as its principal.

Wright noted that BBCHS has had only four principals in the past 40-plus years, including Ron Musgrave, Keith Baldwin, Bill Gamble and himself.

“Consistency is important in success, and I am humbled by the number of years the [BBCHS] Board of Education has entrusted me to lead the school,” he said. “I have had great mentors who guided me, believed in me and challenged me to be a leader of people.”

Superintendent Matt Vosberg thanked Wright for his service to District 307 during a school board meeting last week.

“I want to publicly thank him for all he’s done for the district for 27 years,” he said.

Vosberg also said Wright was helpful with his transition as the district’s new superintendent in the 2021-22 school year.

“Brian is somebody [who] will give you an honest answer; even if you don’t ask for one, he’ll give it to you,” Vosberg said. “But he’s someone you can trust with perspective and knowing the community, and being student-centered, always make decisions that are in the best interest of students.”

Board President Justin Caldwell said that as soon as Wright announced earlier this month that he planned to retire, the district started an in-house survey to gather data regarding finding a replacement.

The district would look to have a new hire in place before the current school year ends, Caldwell said.

Vosberg added that retirees from BBCHS tend to stay involved in the school community.

“I’m sure we’ll see Dr. Wright around down the road,” Vosberg said. “But congratulations on a great career, and you’ll be missed.”

<strong>REFLECTIONS</strong>

Wright participated in an email question-and-answer interview with the Daily Journal regarding his thoughts on retirement. Below are some of his responses.

<strong>Q:</strong> What factored into your decision to retire at this time?

<strong>A:</strong> I entered the 2022-23 school year with 31.6 years of service. The Teacher Retirement System of Illinois requires 33.0 years of service and up to two years of sick leave to qualify for full pension.

I’m blessed to have been very healthy during my career, and I have more than two years of sick leave accumulated. Needing part of one additional school year, I had long decided to work a full year, as I did not want to leave the district once a school year began — I just did not feel that was the right thing to do.

When I spoke with TRS this fall, I was informed I could reach my retirement quota with some creativity two days before staff and students returning in August. That was a welcomed surprise, and it allows the school year to start under the guidance of a new principal.

<strong>Q:</strong> How long have you lived in this community? Will you be staying in the area?

<strong>A:</strong> My wife and I moved back to the family farm in Momence prior to me being a student teacher at BBCHS in the fall of 1990. I had the honor of learning from a legend — Mr. Gerry O’Flaherty. After working in [Kankakee School] District 111 for the spring semester, I returned to BBCHS in the fall of 1991 and joined the science department.

Now, 33 years after it all began, I am humbled to have been entrusted to lead an amazing group of faculty and staff who are very dedicated to serving the district’s students. Our plans are to stay in the area; our middle daughter and her family live next door, our youngest daughter is also in Illinois, and the farm is home to us.

<strong>Q:</strong> Do you plan to stay involved in BBCHS?

<strong>A:</strong> People within the district took a chance on me, and it is my intent to repay the district by giving of my time and resources in any way I can.

There are so many special groups that are involved in the district that support students and the community: The BBCHS Academic Foundation, BBCHS Hall of Fame Committee, Special Games to name a few. None of this happens without the selfless work of many people.

<strong>Q:</strong> What have been your biggest challenges and successes during your time as principal?

<strong>A:</strong> As a young administrator, I recall the challenge of space during a population boom of close to 500 extra students over a span of eight years. That was curbed originally by four mobile units prior to the expansion in 2010. The challenge was space and the need for teachers, and the end result was great for our district, as we were able to withstand the growth, change as a student body, and hire high-quality teachers. …

Another challenge took place over a three-year period beginning in 2012. The state changed the evaluation system; the state adopted new learning standards requiring a change in our curriculum and the district moved to evaluating student learning in a whole new way. These three years were very challenging for our district, and again, the challenges allowed us to grow and become better because of the resiliency and dedication of our faculty. …

The item I’m most proud of is how the district persevered through the greatest pandemic of our lifetime and fought to stay open to serve our community’s students. Teaching and learning had to be altered. The community didn’t always approve of every step along the way, and that is OK. We are both passionate about the same thing — our students. BBCHS Board, administration, faculty and staff did an amazing job of evaluating the ever-changing protocols from the state and CDC and created unique and creative ways to allow learning to be a priority.

The second item I’m most proud of is the resiliency of our staff. They show up every day with a servant’s heart and put forth their best effort. Everyone has a role to play; no one’s job is more or less important. We are a family at BBCHS, and that is what makes leaving the family so much more difficult and emotional.