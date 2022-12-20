Kankakee Valley Park District adopts tax levy for 2022-23

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District Board adopted an ordinance setting its tax levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year at its meeting Dec. 14.

The proposed taxes to be levied for 2022 totals $2,487,236, an increase of $154,755.20 from FY 2021-22, according to KVPD documents.

The board approved a levy request of 6.63%.

A public hearing was held before the board’s vote with no comments made.

A majority of the levy is for the corporate fund ($1.2 million) with bond and interest ($768,736) and recreation programs ($432,500) second and third, respectively.

The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2023.

The owner of a $100,000 house would pay $655.90, an increase of $19.87 from last year, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Last year, the board approved a levy request of 4.99% to raise $2,439,387 for FY 2021-22.

The district won’t find out what the actual tax levy will be until late March or early April once the Equalized Assessed Value is determined by the Kankakee County assessor, Heitz said.

The EAV is the equalized assessed valuation of a property and is the product of the assessed value of a property (both land and improvements) and the state equalization factor, which is set by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

In Illinois taxpayers pay one-third of their market value — for example $100,000 times .3333 — to determine EAV. Then, the amount of taxes paid is the EAV (tax base) times the tax rate, which is the sum of all the rates of the taxing districts (schools, county, township, parks, city and airport).

The tax rate is a number that, when multiplied by the tax base, will produce the levy amount, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. In other words, the tax rate is equal to the tax levy divided by the tax base.