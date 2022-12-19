Mobile Senior Safety Fairs continue in new year

<strong><em>EDITOR'S NOTE: The Mobile Senior Safety Fair at Heritage Village Jan. 19 will be closed to the public and only open to the residents and their family members.</em></strong>

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will continue hosting Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County in the new year. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.

<strong>Westwood Oaks Court</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 9, the fair will be held at 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, in partnership with Riverside (Westwood) Senior Life Communities and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

<strong>Riverwoods Apartments</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, the fair will be held at Riverwoods Apartments, 300 East River St., Kankakee, in partnership with 2nd Ward aldermen Mike O’Brien and Dave Baron, and Kankakee City Clerk Stacy Gall.