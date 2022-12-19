Farm Bureau scholarship applications available

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation announced it is offering scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally-related field of study. The scholarships for graduating high school seniors will be $1,500 each this year.

Through generous contributions from Farm Bureau members, businesses and other organizations, this educational support is made possible. To date, $137,300 in scholarships has been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education. Last year, eight scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,500 each, which included four graduating high school seniors and four recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship.

<strong>High school seniors</strong>

Scholarships of $1,500 each will be made available this year to the 2023 high school graduating class. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, agriculture advisors and at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office. Electronic copies and fillable forms of the application may also be requested by contacting the Farm Bureau office.

Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office (or postmarked) by March 31, 2023. The scholarships are offered to high school seniors whose primary residence is in Kankakee County or are a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family.

Applicants must be accepted to an accredited postsecondary educational institution with an agriculture-related field of study.

Accredited post-secondary schools include colleges, universities, junior and community colleges, and technical and vocational schools. The applications will be assessed on four categories: demonstrated interest in agriculture, character and personality, academic performance and honors, and financial need. The 2023 scholarship recipients will be notified in May of 2023 but the funds will not be disbursed until the student has completed his or her first grading period at the post-secondary school with a C grade point average or better.

The scholarship funds will then be disbursed to the scholarship recipient to be applied to post-secondary education expenses. Recipients are to submit official grade transcripts by March 1, 2024, or the scholarship will be forfeited.

The same requirements, including application deadlines, are same as the above scholarship for the following awards:

<strong>Renewable scholarships</strong>

The Foundation is again making available a renewable scholarship for the past year’s 2022 scholarship recipients. This renewable scholarship is known as the Kevin Yohnka Memorial scholarship and will be in the same denomination matching the recipient’s first year scholarship amount.

The essay should detail experiences of their first semester or their cumulative time at their post-secondary school. Based on the essays, the Foundation will choose recipients for the Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship.

<strong>Financial support to other full-time students</strong>

The Foundation continues making scholarship opportunities available to those other than high school seniors. These continuing education scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each. To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited postsecondary school to study an agriculturally related field.

These applicants could include transfer students, students who have changed their field of study to an agriculturally-related field, those who wish to return to school to further their agricultural education, and others.

<strong>Other agriculturally-related educational programming</strong>

The Foundation would also like to remind those who are participating in agriculturally-related workshops, conferences, classes, study sessions and other programs that financial assistance for those programs is available as well. To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or applying to an agriculturally-related program.

The application must be submitted at least one month in advance of the program for which the applicant is seeking financial assistance. The program syllabus, contact information for the sponsoring agency or instructor and costs associated with participation must be included with the application.

Final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board. The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation was established in 2003 with the purpose of promoting agriculture education.

Contributions to the Foundation are welcome and are tax-deductible and accepted throughout the year to: Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation, 1605 W. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901. For more information on the Foundation, call the Farm Bureau office at 815-932- 7471.