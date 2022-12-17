Rittmanic's family reflects on community support over 1 year

Blue ribbons are not as prevalent around Kankakee County as they were several months ago.

Fundraising events have slightly tapered off.

Television cameras and news crews are rarely visible. Only the local media remain.

But despite those reduced outward signs of remembrance, of support and of sorrow, the family of slain Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic knows the community has not forgotten — nor will ever forget — the ultimate sacrifice the police officer, the wife, the sister, the aunt and the friend paid for the village of Bradley.

“I don’t think she will be forgotten,” said Jennifer Johnson Whitaker, Marlene’s niece, in a recent interview with the Daily Journal as the one-year anniversary of the violent and tragic events of Dec. 29 nears.

“She was impactful for her community, for her profession,” Whitaker said. “ … I think people know how good of a person she was. To see that her memory’s not going away … and that it did impact other people besides us. It did. The community was definitely impacted by it.”

And like the family, which remains functioning in a collective state of shock, the Kankakee County community is still a long way from recovering from the brazen act of violence near year’s end in 2021.

“I know [the community is] grieving,” said Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, Marlene’s widow. “I want them to start to feel better and not have this thrown in their face all the time so that they can start to celebrate their families and the holidays, but not ever stop backing the blue and first responders.”

“I think today she’s still touching people’s lives and giving them reasons to better themselves,” said Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, Rittmanic’s sister.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to have other people feel her presence. This town is still very much touched,” Rittmanic-Emme continued.

“And mourning,” added Stua-Rittmanic.

<strong>COMMUNITY SUPPORT</strong>

When discussing the family’s reactions to the flurry of community support received since the incident, Whitaker said they’ve been “absolutely blown away.”

She added that people wearing clothing with Rittmanic’s name or badge number on it “makes me feel good.”

Rittmanic-Emme chimed in in agreement, explaining that the support stretches beyond county lines.

“I even know it’s throughout the country, we’ve seen pictures,” Rittmanic-Emme said. “There’s been a lot of love and support. And I’m not talking money. I’m talking love and her memory.”

The family, Stua-Rittmanic especially, has been adjusting to being recognized in public.

“I thought it was a dream,” Stua-Rittmanic said of the period of time immediately following the incident. “But when I started going [to the store], people would recognize me. We went from being these very private people to very public people.”

However, she noted, those recognizing her do so with a kind word about her wife.

“They would stop me in line … and would provide condolences to me,” she said, adding that she could see the sincerity in people’s faces.

“So I know that this community is still hurting and still grieving,” Stua-Rittmanic explained.

And, it’s no surprise that Rittmanic’s family certainly is still hurting and grieving, too.

“The loss of Marlene has shaken me to my core,” Stua-Rittmanic, her partner of over two decades, said. “Some days are better than others, but [there’s] mostly a deep feeling of loss, confusion and heartache.”

“To know that Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was loved so much and will be remembered and missed by so many people gives me a sense of peace and the strength to carry on through the days.”

<strong>LOOKING BACK AND FORWARD</strong>

“It was an execution of a small-town Bradley police officer, so it shocked our community and surrounding counties,” Stua-Rittmanic said of the tragedy. “And I believe that the people mourned with us.”

She noted that many have not only shown their support for Rittmanic — and Sgt. Tyler Bailey who was severely wounded in the shooting — but for the Bradley Police Department and first responders as a whole.

“People donated a lot of money. … They paid with their time and hard-earned money. And I would say to them that money is not everything, but what is everything is this banding together of backing the blue.

“I know if Marlene was here,” Stua-Rittmanic continued, “she would want to keep that going. She would want to see that momentum continue where we have a law and order community.”

Looking ahead, the family is planning a candlelight vigil at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Comfort Inn in Bradley. This is the one-year anniversary of the exact time and date Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call of barking dogs in the parking lot of the hotel.

<strong>NEVER FORGET</strong>

At the end of the day, while Rittmanic’s family is pleased that the community continues to remember and honor her memory, they said that what she would want is for the community to strive to do and be good.

“She was taken from us, but she was taken from the community, [too],” Whitaker said. “And what she wanted to do for the community was all good.”

Going forward, the family hopes to work more with local police departments and schools to help inspire “a positive reaction to seeing a police officer.”

“It humanizes them and kids start seeing them in a positive way and not fear them in this community,” Stua-Rittmanic said.

“Those are the kinds of things that I see maybe after the anniversary, but I really don’t want the community to ever forget 514 [Rittmanic’s badge number] or Sgt. Rittmanic. I don’t want them to stop backing the blue.”

Since the tragic shooting on Dec. 29, 2021, which took the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, the community has banded together to show support for the officers and the Bradley Police Department.

• <strong>Dec. 30, 2021:</strong> Immediately following the incident, community members decorated homes and businesses with blue to show support for the police department. Hundreds lined the street on Dec. 30 when a procession bringing Rittmanic’s body from the coroner’s office to a Bourbonnais funeral home took place.

• <strong>Jan. 6 & 7:</strong> Hundreds took part in Rittmanic’s visitation services on Jan. 6 while many again lined streets during the Jan. 7 funeral procession.

• <strong>Jan. 10:</strong> A prayer was held for the officers during a Bradley Village Hall meeting.

• <strong>Jan. 13:</strong> A First Responder Prayer Service was held at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Sponsored by Grace Community United Methodist Church and spearheaded by Peggy Sue Munday, of Bourbonnais, the service featured speakers the Rev. Steve Hudspath, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Chaplain Bob Anderson.

• <strong>Jan. 15:</strong> The Bradley American Legion hosted a pancake breakfast where proceeds benefited officers’ families. The event raised $18,000.

• <strong>Jan. 22:</strong> Manteno American Legion event raised nearly $9,000 for families through raffles, hamburger sales and donations.

• <strong>Jan. 23:</strong> A #BlueForBailey fundraiser was held at Northfield Square mall and raised over $100,000 for Bailey’s family. Earlier that day, ReCharge Coffee in Bourbonnais raised $12,500 for the families.

• <strong>Jan. 24:</strong> Eric Peterson, of Manteno, along with 100 volunteers, assembled more than 250 care packages for Kankakee County law enforcement personnel. Bradley received the first delivery.

• <strong>Jan. 31:</strong> A police vs. fire basketball game, “Battle of the Badges,” was hosted by the Kankakee Valley Park District and raised money for the officers’ families. The event raised $11,443.

• <strong>January:</strong> Bonfield native Brandon Malone made a donation to the families from proceeds from his company, Llama Bean Coffee Co. Starting that month, The Gathering in Gilman raised funds through sales, earning over $1,000.

• <strong>Feb. 2:</strong> Manteno residents Todd Crockett and Dan Steffan plowed snow-filled driveways to raise money for the Bailey family.

• <strong>Feb. 12:</strong> LeSage Photography offers sessions with first responders. Proceeds benefited the families.

• <strong>Mid-February:</strong> Bourbonnais musician Tim Boshaw released a song and music video titled “We Back the Blue” with download proceeds donated to the families.

• <strong>March:</strong> Watseka Community High School students raised $8,600 for the Bailey family through spirit week activities.

• <strong>April 24:</strong> Another “Battle of the Badges” held at Adventure Commons.

• <strong>May 22:</strong> The I Got Your Six 5K, organized by Bradley resident Chris James and Bradley Police Officer Brandon Jensen, raised $125,000 for Kankakee Community College scholarships named for Rittmanic and Bailey. The scholarships are for two students studying law enforcement.

• <strong>July 23 & 24:</strong> Friends and family of Bailey hosted a Back the Badges Community Classic to raise funds for first responders.

• <strong>Sept. 9:</strong> Friends and family of Rittmanic hosted the inaugural Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Outing at Minne Monesse golf course. Funds raised from the event benefited local organizations Rittmanic had supported, including Clove Alliance and Harbor House.

• <strong>Sept. 17:</strong> Bailey and family participated in the annual St. Patrick's Half Paddy Festival's Blue Mass procession.

• <strong>Oct. 6:</strong> A large crowd flocked to the Bradley Police Department on a rainy night for a candlelight vigil to honor what would have been Rittmanic's 50th birthday.

• <strong>Nov. 23:</strong> Hundreds line the streets of Peotone, Manteno and Bradley as dozens of first responders escorted Bailey back home to Bradley for good.

• <strong>Dec. 2:</strong> Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic serve as grand marshals in the Bradley Christmas parade.

• <strong>Dec. 3:</strong> A Back the Bailey Community Celebration, organized by The Silhouettes, raised $88,000 for the Bailey family.

• <strong>Dec. 7:</strong> Bailey serves as the official tree lighter for Kankakee Valley Park District's Tree of Honor.

• <strong>Dec. 29:</strong> The family of Rittmanic is planning a candlelight vigil at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 29, at the Comfort Inn in Bradley. This is the one-year anniversary of the exact time and date that Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call of barking dogs in the parking lot of the hotel.