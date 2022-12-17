KLASEY: Timothy Webster, spy for the Union Army

In Chicago’s Graceland Cemetery, there is a headstone bearing the name, “Timothy Webster,” but the grave is empty.

Webster is actually buried beneath a simple white marble stone in the township cemetery at Onarga, an Iroquois County village some 90 miles south of Chicago. The headstone in the Chicago cemetery is actually a memorial, part of the Pinkerton National Detective Agency’s burial plot for its deceased agents.

Timothy Webster died at the age of 40 in Richmond, Virginia, where he was hanged as a Union spy on April 29, 1862, by the Confederate government. He was the first spy executed by the Confederates during the Civil War.

How did Webster become a spy, and how did he come to be buried in Onarga?

He was born March 12, 1822, in England, and came to the United States with his parents at the age of eight. Webster grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, and was trained as a machinist. In the early 1850s, he embarked upon a different career, joining the New York City police force.

Webster’s work as a police officer brought him to the attention of Allan Pinkerton, who had created the first national detective agency. The agency, effectively a private police force, specialized in pursuing and capturing train robbers. Timothy Webster became a “Pinkerton” in 1856, and quickly rose to be one of the firm’s best agents.

The dangerous nature of Webster’s work prompted Pinkerton to suggest he move his wife and four children from New York to a safer locale, the small village of Onarga. The town was located on the Illinois Central rail line, which allowed Webster to travel to the Pinkerton Agency’s Chicago office when necessary.

With civil war looming in early 1861, Pinkerton’s agency was hired to protect President-elect Abraham Lincoln on the rail journey from Springfield, Illinois, to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. Agent Webster, working undercover in Maryland as a supposed Southern sympathizer, learned of a plan to assassinate Lincoln as he changed trains in Baltimore.

Armed with Webster’s information, Pinkerton foiled the plot by rearranging Lincoln’s schedule so that the president-elect could transfer trains in the middle of the night, hours before his scheduled arrival.

Soon after the Civil War broke out on April 12, 1861, with the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter in South Carolina, Timothy Webster relocated to Richmond, Virginia. In the Confederacy’s capital city, Pinkerton’s agent (in the guise of a “Southern gentleman”) gained the trust of Judah P. Benjamin, the Confederate Secretary of War.

Benjamin assigned Webster as his courier to carry messages to and from Southern spies in Washington and Baltimore. In addition to identifying the Confederate agents for Pinkerton, Webster was able to gather important information by opening and copying the messages he was delivering.

In February, 1862, Webster was struck by a severe attack of inflammatory rheumatism. Confined to his bed, the Union spy was unable to keep his usual schedule of reporting to Pinkerton. The concerned spymaster dispatched agents John Scully and Pryce Lewis to Richmond to locate Webster.

Shortly after making contact with Webster, however, the two men were identified and arrested by the Confederates as Union agents. Under threat of execution as a spy, Scully revealed that Webster was one of Pinkerton’s operatives. Scully and Lewis were released and sent back across Union lines; Webster was arrested and quickly sentenced to be executed by hanging.

When Pinkerton learned of his agent’s sentence, he brought the matter to Lincoln’s attention. The President sent a warning to Confederate leaders — if Webster was executed, a Confederate spy would be hanged in retaliation.

On April 29, 1862, at Camp Lee in Richmond, Timothy Webster was hanged — twice. The first attempt ended with the rope slipping and the prisoner falling to the ground. Before the second, and successful, attempt, Webster cried out, “I suffer a double death!” Whether the Union carried out the threat to hang a Confederate spy is unknown.

Three months after Timothy Webster was executed, his son (also Timothy) enlisted in the Union Army at Onarga. A member of Co. D of the 113th Illinois Volunteer Infantry, the younger Timothy was wounded and captured June 11, 1864, at the B of Brice’s Crossroads in Mississippi. He died of his wounds in a Confederate prison camp at Mobile, Alabama, on July 4, 1864.

Pinkerton resolved to recover his agent’s body and return it to “Northern soil” for burial. He fulfilled that promise in 1871, when he sent two of his detectives to Virginia. With the aid of a Richmond woman who had been a Union sympathizer, they located Webster’s remains and returned them to Onarga to be interred in the family plot.

The Webster family plot at the Onarga Township Cemetery contains the graves of three men named Timothy Webster, all of whom died within a span of four years: the spy’s father (1860), the spy himself (1862), and the spy’s son (1864). Although the effects of time and weather have made the gravestone inscriptions no longer legible, the Pinkerton agent’s marker once displayed the words, “I died for my country.”

In addition to urging Timothy Webster to settle his family in Onarga, Allan Pinkerton had another connection with the Iroquois County village. What was it?

Answer: From 1864 until his death in 1884, Pinkerton owned a large estate, just outside the village, that he called “Larch Farm.” The main building, erected in 1873, was known as “The Villa,” and served as the detective’s retreat, where he could escape the pressures of living in a big city and operating a high-stress business. The Villa has been restored and relocated into the village.