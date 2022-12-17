Kankakee tax levy rises, tax rate drops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee residents are receiving good news on two fronts as it relates to their pocketbook and their property.

At the recent Kankakee City Council Budget Committee meeting, council members learned the value of property within Kankakee rose by more than $16 million and the spike in property values means the city can continue the downward trend of reducing its property tax rate.

Kankakee’s equalized assessed property valuation rose from $252.6 million from 2021 to the current valuation of $268.9 million. This valuation is the city’s highest level since it was $289 million in 2011.

It is likely the 2022 final number, which will not be determined until April when tax appeal cases have been heard and ruled on, will be approximately $1 million less.

However, the projected property tax rate for the city of Kankakee’s taxing purposes will drop from $5.482 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation to $5.206.

A Kankakee resident’s total tax rate includes other governmental bodies in addition to the city government.

Of course, higher property values translates to owners paying more in taxes, as higher values up the math equation, but property values trending higher can only be viewed as positive news, the city administration noted.

The levy will be presented to the city council for approval on Monday.

Following several years of declining property values, city property began slowly trending upward in 2017, and the numbers are growing at a much stronger rate in the past two to three years.

The city’s tax rate was as high as $8.039 as recently as 2017. It has dropped significantly since, having fallen to $6.054 [2018]; $5.680 [2019]; $5.547 [2020]; and $5.483 [2021].

“Every residence and business has more value,” said Elizabeth Kubal, city comptroller. She later added: “These are fun levies to do.”

“This is a tax-levy win for the residents of Kankakee,” Curtis noted.

Curtis noted the city is also working to build its cash-reserve account. He said the city has about $5 million in its so-called rainy-day fund. He said for a community of Kankakee’s size and with a budget of $32 million, he is targeting a reserve fund of $10 million in coming years.

The actual tax levy for the city’s general corporate fund and its special purpose funds will increase from $9.61 million in 2021 to $9.93 million — an increase of $315,608 or 3.3%.

When debt service on outstanding general obligation bonds are factored into the equation, the levy will rise from $13.8 million from 2021 to $14 million in 2022 — an increase of $147,640, or 1.1%.

“There are not many [governmental bodies] that ask for only a 1% [officially 1.1%] increase. These are very good numbers to take to the public,” Curtis said.