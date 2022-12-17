Forgiveness not forthcoming for wife, family of Sgt. Rittmanic

Forgiveness has not yet entered the heart of Lyn Stua-Rittmanic.

Not even close.

Nearly one year after her wife, Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, was unmercifully gunned down Dec. 29 in a hallway of the Bradley Comfort Inn while responding to a barking dog call, Lyn tearfully acknowledges she may likely never come to forgive the alleged gunman.

“I don’t, I don’t think that’s possible,” Lyn said. “I just can’t. I don’t see it. I have so much anger and rage.”

Marlene’s sister, Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme, seated to Lyn’s left, interjected: “I second that.”

Lyn went on: “I don’t know how you can look at somebody as beautiful as she was and want to hurt her. I just, it’s beyond anything I could ever think. I can’t. [I will] never forgive.”

As the one-year anniversary of the tragedy nears, Lyn; Kathleen; and Jennifer Johnson Whitaker, a niece of Marlene’s, sat down with the Daily Journal to publicly share their thoughts and emotions regarding the 2021 shooting which not only took Marlene’s life, but also seriously wounded her police partner, Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

In a nearly two-hour long interview with the Journal, Lyn, an Illinois Department of Revenue auditor in Des Plaines, talked on a number of subjects, but her sharpest comments came when the names of Darius Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, of Bradley — both of whom were arrested on first-degree murder charges and are awaiting trial in her slaying — were mentioned.

“Why do you think somebody could be that mean to do that?” Lyn asked, likely not seeking a response. “I mean, how does that even happen? How do you get to that point in your life when you can be so close to somebody and put three bullets in them or be Tyler and just get a headshot as soon as that door opens?

“I don’t understand that. I don’t understand. I’m trying. I’ve asked ‘Why?’ a million times. But [Sullivan] actually chased Marlene down that hallway. She said ‘You can go. Just go. You don’t, you don’t have to do this. You don’t have to do this.’”

<strong>‘TAKEN FROM US’</strong>

With a tissue in hand used to soak up the flow of her tears, Lyn paused to regain her composure. Tears have been her constant companion this past year.

She went on.

“Forgiveness. I mean you can’t even understand it at this point. You know what I mean? Would receiving a coroner’s report on a member of their family affect them? What reaction would they have?

“Sullivan and Harris. If it was one of their children or sister, brother, parent, to see the coroner’s report and where bullets ended up. What would their reaction be? You just don’t stop seeing stuff like that.”

Lyn’s voice drifted off. Kathleen picked up.

“You asked the question,” she said to Journal reporter Taylor Leddin-McMaster, “where are you at with forgiveness? Lyn’s saying she can’t. I can’t. Jenn can’t. Our family? I know they can’t.

“The community might be able to one day. I don’t know. Everybody’s different, but I honestly don’t ever foresee our family forgiving. I know we’re supposed to,” Kathleen said.

But her sister was “hunted down” that night in the hotel, she said.

“She was taken from us.”

Lyn notes she hasn’t been back to work since the night her wife was murdered. She hopes to go back in early 2023. She hopes the arrival of the new year, with the passing of the year anniversary of her wife’s death, will allow her to take some baby steps forward with regaining some normalcy.

<strong>KNEW THE RISK</strong>

Being a spouse of a police officer brings risk. But Lyn said the manner of the death, the total lack of any decency, any compassion, is what cuts to her very core.

“It’s not like she was in a car accident,” Lyn said. “She was targeted. She was ambushed. And I just can’t forgive that. I can’t.”

She went on.

“Do I hate the family? No I don’t,” she said of the suspects’ families.

Members of the Rittmanic and Stua families, and the law enforcement community, have filled courtrooms every time the cases against Sullivan and Harris are brought forward. A request by the attorney for Harris to limit the numbers of police in the courtroom for the trial was rejected by Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The victim’s families took that request as yet another injury.

“We’re going to show up,” Kathleen said. “We’re going to be there. Just like my sister was for us. We don’t have the opportunity to support Marlene in a recovery. We don’t have that. What we have is to fight for justice for her and Tyler.”

And that is exactly what they plan to do.

“Every court date, our faces will be there,” she said.

Simply put, Lyn noted, society must know this type of brazen action, this disregard for life, is not right.

“You can’t go around doing things like this,” she said. “At some point people need to be held accountable. We’ll be there to support Blue Lives.”

<strong>DON’T FOCUS ON NEGATIVE</strong>

Getting past this first year has, of course, been a challenge for Lyn and the entire family.

They are somewhat anxious to have this year put in the rear-view mirror.

“Maybe when we get past this year, this anniversary, maybe we can start planning positive events around putting cops with community members or young kids so they automatically see them as a human,” Lyn said.

“This is the frame of mind I would like to see the community get back into. We have all traveled a lot this year and we’ve went to a great deal of memorial benefits.”

Lyn said if Marlene were able to share her opinion, it would be one involving moving on with life, with community, with friends. And it would be done with grace.

“She wouldn’t want it to be negative. She’s probably up there thinking, ‘Don’t focus on this trial.’”

Marlene would most certainly see the glass as half full, rather than half empty.

“You know, focus on what hopefully will come out of what has happened,” Lyn said.