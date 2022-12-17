CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Sullivan celebrates 38 years of Christmas cheer

Steve Sullivan gets ready for work like most people, starting by putting his pants on one leg at a time.

What’s different from most people is that those pants belong to a full burgundy Santa suit, as Sullivan has the merriest job of all.

Since the age of 18, Sullivan, of Watseka, has spent his holiday seasons transforming into Santa Claus — appearing at malls, town celebrations and private parties. The 2022 holiday season marks his 38th year as Old Saint Nick.

“I just can’t give it up,” Sullivan said with a laugh. He said he always believes each year will be his last as Santa, but it never is.

Even his laugh is jolly.

“I love it, I really do,” Sullivan said. “When you put that Santa suit on, it gives you a different feeling.”

<strong>BECOMING SANTA</strong>

So, how does one become Santa? In Sullivan’s case, he has his mother to thank.

When he was 18, the Bourbonnais native was sitting with his parents as his mom flipped through a JCPenney catalog. She spotted a Santa suit and knew her son had to have it.

Though Sullivan was not initially convinced, he humored his mom enough to dress up for the family. This led to an appearance at Mom’s holiday party, and it was there that people began requesting home visits for family parties.

He’s now gone to some of the same family parties for the last 30-plus years, watching generations of kids grow up and become parents.

From there, his decades-long Santa career has all been word of mouth.

Currently on his 14th Santa suit, Sullivan said he still owns pieces — if not the suit in its entirety — of each suit. He still has his original suit.

Nine years ago, he ditched the fake beard and became a “real-bearded Santa.”

To fit the look, Sullivan whitens his beard before every Santa appearance. In all, it takes about 30 to 35 minutes to transform from Steve to Santa.

<strong>COMING TO TOWN</strong>

Sullivan has appeared as Santa all over Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

He just appeared in the Herscher Christmas parade for the 19th year. He visited with nearly 700 people in Chebanse last week and will be heading to Clifton today.

His ultimate goal, he said, is to be in a big parade — like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He used to begin his season the first week of December, but now it begins a bit earlier as he works with local photographers to do family photoshoots for Christmas cards.

When it comes to being a mall Santa versus a “Santa-for-hire,” he said the experiences are very different.

“It’s a tough job,” he said of being a mall Santa. “You see all walks of life.”

There are kids, he said, who ask for wants, like the standard toys, ponies and puppies. Then there are kids who ask for needs, like socks, underwear, a gift for mom and a job for dad.

“If you can make that child smile for just a little bit, that’s a wonderful feeling,” he said.

He recalled a recent difficult conversation he had with a child who wanted his uncle back for Christmas. Sullivan explained that, while Santa can do a lot, he can’t exactly bring people back.

“I told him, ‘You’ll have nice dreams of your uncle, and Santa will pray for your uncle.’”

“Santa’s a comfort,” Sullivan continued, saying that he never rushes through a line of children and always gives them as much time as they’d like.

“Knock on wood, no one has ever gotten sick or made a mess on me,” he said.

<strong>SANTA’S PHILOSOPHY</strong>

“I was always amazed by Santa Claus,” Sullivan said, noting “Miracle on 34th Street” is one of his favorite films.

When discussing what Santa symbolizes to him, he put it simply: “Santa is somebody to make people happy.”

When asked about his philosophy on the magic of Santa Claus, he said: “I’m the spirit of Santa Claus — that’s what I tell everybody.”

“Spirit is what makes you happy, it has imagination and it gives you hope,” he said.

He acknowledged Christmas spirit and joy has changed during the years, but he knows it’s still out there.

“I believe in the real meaning of Christmas, most definitely,” he said.

All in all, he said the best part of being Santa is being able to spread that joy.

“You’re able to bring joy and happiness at least one time a year for everybody,” he said.

And with Christmas comes the opportunity to make memories, and this is something Sullivan holds true in his time of being Santa. He said that, over the years, kids have given him wish lists, coloring pages and pacifiers, and he has “almost everything since Day 1.”

<strong>THE MAN BEHIND THE BEARD</strong>

While Santa has been a huge part of his life, there are three seasons of the year that Steve Sullivan is simply Steve Sullivan.

A diesel mechanic at FleetPride in Kankakee, Sullivan has two children with wife Paula — their daughter is 30 and their son is 26. The son hopes to follow in Dad’s footsteps, and has played the part of Santa for his wife’s special education class in New York.

When his kids were young, Sullivan would tell them he had to work or something needed fixing at Grandma’s house. This allowed him to sneak over to his mom’s to get ready to be Santa.

Sullivan’s friends would borrow the costume to come to Sullivan’s house so that his kids could experience Santa with Dad.

They did, however, have one encounter with Dad as Santa.

Sullivan was working as a mall Santa, and one day Paula was shopping at the mall with the kids. They wanted to meet the Jolly Man, so Paula had to tell them “this Santa doesn’t talk.”

Luckily, the kids didn’t see dad underneath the disguise. Years later when the truth was revealed, Sullivan’s son said, “I always wondered why that Santa never talked.”

Sullivan has no immediate plans to retire, and is currently dabbling in the idea of writing a book about becoming Santa.

A lifelong fan of Santa, Sullivan has taken many trips to Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind. There, he learned about an online forum that connects Santas from all over the world.

"There's always posts of 'How do you answer this question [from a kid]?'"

Sullivan shared some of the most unique questions he gets asked by the children who visit with Santa.

• Why do your boots have zippers?

• Why do you wear gloves?

• Why do you wear glasses?

• How did you get here? (For this one, Santa explains to the children that he only uses his sleigh and reindeer on Christmas Eve, and keeps a helicopter at the Greater Kankakee Airport for the rest of the season.)

• Are you the real Santa? (First, Sullivan responds with "What do you think?" and if the child seeks more intel, he explains that Santa has many helpers, and you never know which one is the real Santa — but he's out there.)

• How do you get into my home if I don't have a chimney? ("Santa has a magic key for houses with no chimney that only works on Christmas Eve.")

• At one party, a kid asked to see Santa's sleigh, and Sullivan explained that it was a few houses down. The kid then quietly followed Sullivan out of the house and almost caught him getting in the car.

Sullivan now has something extra to give his visitors in addition to a candy cane. His friend Pete Schiel recently created wooden coins with his Santa likeness on the front, and "Believing in Santa is Believing in the Magic of Christmas" on the back.

Sullivan has worked with three portrayers of Mrs. Claus over the years.

The first was Janet Lochner, of Herscher, who is now deceased. "She was phenomenal," Sullivan said. "We just clicked … We had a blast together."

The second was Carol Berg, who worked with Sullivan until retiring. "She's a dear lady," he said.

The third and current is Sherri Fortin, who has worked with Sullivan for nine years. "She's great with the children," he said of Fortin, who is also his cousin.

From 2:30-5:30 p.m. today, Sullivan will appear as Santa on Main Street in Clifton between East Sixth and East Seventh avenues. Then, from 6-8 p.m. tonight, at the Onarga Theater, 103 W. Seminary Ave., Onarga.