Kankakee County corrections officers save inmate's life

KANKAKEE — It’s not every day that a Kankakee County corrections officer is tasked with saving an inmate’s life.

Yet, that’s what Jacqueline Harcar, Damien Maldonado and Cameron Douglas did on Oct. 18 at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The three were honored for stopping an inmate’s self-harm attempt in the jail. The correction officers received a letter of commendation at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting from Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

Downey showed a video of the incident, which had the identity of the inmate hidden to protect his privacy.

Maldonado, who’s been a corrections officer for three years, said he and Harcar were assigned to the same housing unit, and Harcar, who’s been on the job for 15 years, told him she thought an inmate might try to harm himself. A short time later an inmate had tied a sheet around his neck and to the railing on a tier on a floor above a common area.

It was then that the three officers relied on their instincts and training.

“I ran in and once I got to that spot, my training kicked in,” Maldonado said. “… So initially, I was walking up the stairs because I felt that if I ran up the stairs, he would have reacted quicker. So that was my thought process, was trying to come in as cool and collected as I could. Then once I got to him, and I saw that he was attempting to go over, that’s when training and everything kicked in.”

Maldonado grabbed at the inmate, who began to lower himself over the rail, according to video footage. He held onto the inmate, which allowed Harcar and then Douglas time to run up the stairs to assist Maldonado. They pulled the inmate to safety and restrained him so he could no longer harm himself.

“Every day we go through things to prepare us for stuff like that, unfortunately,” said Douglas, who played football at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. “But luckily, with the training we receive, we have the experience that we are able to think fast on our feet. Decisions need to be made, and that’s a testament to my supervisors and my coworkers, seeing them work every day because I’ve only been here just shortly over a year. … I’m able to adapt to that and learn from other people and use my own instincts as well.”

Downey said despite what some people might hear, the correctional officers care about the health and well-being of the inmates.

“Our staff does care about the treatment of those who are in our custody,” Downey told the board. “And these three obviously exemplify the professionalism that we certainly want to share. … We always hear about the bad things [in enforcement], but we never hear about the good things. And I think it’s important to recognize what our staff does on a daily basis.

“This shows the professionalism, the dedication and the hard work and the caring that these officers have for the job that they do,” he said.

The three officers will also receive lifesaving pins that will be displayed on their uniforms. The letter of commendation read:

“This certificate is hereby given as a testimonial in recognition of interest, taking cooperation rendered and valuable services performed in the interest of protecting and assisting the lives and property of our community.”