Independent study recommends Bradley end CVB association

BRADLEY — An independent study conducted by a public administration and public finance class at Governors State University has recommended Bradley end its association with the county’s tourism organization.

In a detailed report presented to the Bradley village administration last week, the authors recommended the village not renew its intergovernmental agreement with the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

If the village does not take part in the new intergovernmental agreement — the existing 5-year contract is set to expire April 30, 2024 — Bradley will conclude its membership with the organization formed in 1983.

The village carries with it the bulk of the financial backing for the organization as it annually pumps into the tourism agency budget some $500,000, which represents approximately 60% of local taxes going toward the agency.

Other governmental bodies which help fund the CVB through a 5% hotel-motel tax on room stays include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence and Kankakee County.

The GSU study surveyed 13 Illinois tourism and convention center organizations. The Kankakee County CVB was part of the study.

“Based on the responses from the survey we received it is our recommendation that the Village of Bradley implement a strategy to collect their hotel taxes,” the report stated. “It will help to increase their revenues in order to attract and increase tourism to the village.”

After the presentation, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said he did not know what recommendation would come through the GSU report.

Watson has been a vocal critic of the KCCVB. He has repeatedly said the village does not get anywhere close to a $500,000 annual benefit from the organization in terms of tourism.

Bradley’s participation in the CVB has been at issue since the existing contract was signed in late April 2019 just before then-Mayor Bruce Adams resigned as mayor.

Following the resignation of Adams, Watson became the village’s interim mayor. Under Watson’s leadership, the Bradley board voted 4-3 to cancel the village’s intergovernmental agreement with the CVB.

However, the CVB filed suit shortly after that action. The suit stated the village board acted improperly and could not overturn its original 4-3 vote.

After a lengthy court battle, the CVB’s suit was upheld and Bradley remained tied to the 2019 agreement.

CVB RESPONSE

The GSU report noted the village could use the money raised through the 5% tax in a number of ways to increase village tourism.

Laurie Cyr, CVB board president, said it is her objective and also that of the board to keep Bradley a part of the tourism organization.

She said CVB representatives have met with the Bradley administration and made it clear they want Bradley to remain with them. She said the CVB is working on a presentation designed to keep Bradley a part of the CVB.

“We are working to keep all our communities together,” she said. “We want to be able to market our entire county to those outside of it. We want to work together to bring tourism to our region.”

She noted the region, its businesses and its residents benefit when all work together.

The CVB’s four-member Executive Committee met Wednesday and after the meeting issued a statement regarding the Bradley study. The CVB gained access to the report Wednesday morning.

The Executive Committee stated the GSU report “hardly shows the CVB to be an ineffective organization.” The statement went on to state some of the report’s proposed uses for the hotel tax revenues may not be allowed uses, per restrictions of hotel taxes.

“In order to help guide the CVB’s future, we have hired consultants from MMGY Next Factor, industry professionals with global tourism experience, to aid in the development and implementation of a Community Tourism Action Plan.”

The committee further noted much time has been spent interviewing local stakeholders and touring Kankakee County. The study’s finding are anticipated to be released yet this winter.

“Representatives from the Village of Bradley were invited to participate on numerous occasions, including interviews and meetings, but have declined participation,” the committee statement concluded.

<strong>NEW CONCEPT NEEDED?</strong>

The Bradley study presenters — who were GSU students in the Problems in Applied Public Management course — noted the recommendation to the Bradley administration was an easy decision.

“The village is not getting a return on the investment,” one researcher said.

Another student said CVBs are becoming “obsolete” based on the multitude of social platforms in which visitors can gain information regarding events, attractions and lodging options.

“This is an outdated organization in today’s world,” the group noted.

The study presenters also pointed out there is simply no way to track the CVB’s performance, meaning what return on investment Bradley is receiving from the hotel tax collected within the village limits.

The GSU group said it went into the study, which started in September, with three potential results: Resign from the KCCVB; join the nearby Southland CVB; or create an independent organization.