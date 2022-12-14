Watseka honors police retirees, promotes and adds officers

WATSEKA — The Watseka Police Commission and city council honored three retirees, promoted three officers to sergeant and swore in three new officers to the police department on Tuesday.

Scott Muench and John Lee Hall recently retired while Bill Stanley will retire in January.

Muench was hired Sept. 9, 2001, and retired as a senior patrolman Oct. 1, 2022. He was a field training officer for the department and training officer for its auxiliary unit. Muench served on the Watseka Enforcement Team.

Hall was hired Oct. 1, 2001, and retired as a senior patrolman May 31, 2022. He served as community relations officer and was a member of the Watseka Enforcement Team.

Stanley will retire Jan. 15, 2023. He was hired Oct. 28, 2002. He was a field training officer, scheduling officer and a member of the Watseka Enforcement Team.

<strong>Promotions</strong>

Three officers — Kyle Puleo, Curtis Marcott and Mark Harris — are being promoted to sergeant.

Puleo is currently the department’s evidence officer. He was hired Sept. 18, 2018.

Marcott is the department’s investigator and range officer. He was hired Oct. 25, 2017.

Harris currently holds the position of K-9 officer and field training officer. He was hired Dec. 14, 2018.

<strong>New officers</strong>

Josh Douglas, Jason Forbes and Alex Corriveau were sworn in Tuesday.

Douglas was hired Aug. 24. He previously served with the Hoopeston Police Department.

Forbes was hired Oct. 17. He served previously with the Manteno Police Department.

Corriveau was hired Nov. 18. Corriveau is currently on active duty with the National Guard.