Still solid as steel: Mitchell family forges 80 years in business

Several pickups and vehicles line the building in a gravel lot that J&A Mitchell Steel Fabricators calls home, surrounded by cornfields southwest of Kankakee.

The 60,000-square-foot structure is serviceable for the Mitchells. It allows them to get the jobs done.

“You can walk into a lot of shops that are fancier with fancier equipment,” co-owner Jeremy Mitchell said. “Our fancy comes from knowing how to do more with less. That’s how we were always taught.”

It’s what inside the building that has worked for more than 80 years: a business that started as a blacksmith shop in 1942 in Irwin by Charles E. Mitchell, the great-grandfather of fourth generation owners Jeremy and Adam Mitchell, lifelong Kankakee County residents. Charles E. is the patriarch of a family of self-taught, skilled ironworkers who have forged part of the architectural landscape in Kankakee County and beyond.

“The long story short, if there’s iron on something in Kankakee County, there’s got to be a 60 to 70% chance we had something to do with it,” Jeremy Mitchell said. “I can’t guarantee that, but I would bet on it. We are the only erector in Kankakee County, and we’re probably the oldest.”

Back in 1954, area farmers helped Charles E. Mitchell, the proprietor of Chas. Mitchell and Son, construct the company’s next building location in Herscher because a lot of the early work the blacksmith did was for the farmers.

Charles E. Mitchell’s son, Charles R., was soon a big part of the business, and then the third generation, Charles R.’s son, David, Jeremy and Adam’s dad, would eventually start his on-the-job training when he turned 15 in the mid-1970s.

Charles R., better known as Robert or Bob, a U.S. Navy veteran, incorporated the company in 1966 as Mitchell Steel Fabricators. Bob was grand marshal of the Herscher Labor Day parade in 1996.

David Mitchell, who became a co-owner in the mid-1980s, helped guide the business through some lean times, especially in the ‘80s when interest rates were high. The company’s motto was “Don’t quit.” David helped expand the business from 1991 to 2000, working on jobs in southern Illinois and sometimes out of state to keep a positive cash flow.

“We’ve been at the bottom,” Jeremy said. “We’ve had our good years and our bad years, and it’s ‘Just don’t quit.’ That’s kind of how our dad and grandpa raised us.”

<strong>School of ‘hard knocks’</strong>

That age of 15 is when both — Herscher High School graduates — Jeremy, 44, and Adam, 38, each got their start, just like their dad.

“Realistically, our freshman year it was play sports or go to work,” Jeremy said of his dad’s request. “It was, ‘I got a job for you.’”

Like his dad learned the trade, it was baptism by fire for Jeremy.

“My dad was taking me out on jobs when I was 15 years old, and [he would say], ‘Get up there and do that,’” he said. “That’s how he raised me. ‘You’ve got to learn how to do it before you can run these guys.’”

Adam said, “The school of hard knocks is what they always called it.”

Jeremy and Adam bought the company from their dad and changed the name from Mitchell Steel Fabricators to J&A Mitchell Steel Fabricators in 2005. In 2010, they moved the business from Herscher to where it is now on South 8000W Road in rural Kankakee. David retired five years ago and now lives in Thompsonville in southern Illinois.

<strong>Doing it all</strong>

When Jeremy and Adam are asked what kind of work they do, the answer is simple.

“I would say, ‘What don’t we do?’” Jeremy said.

“What do you want us to do?” Adam added.

For the large metal jobs in an industrial building, most of the material is bought from a steel manufacturer.

“Some of the jobs, we do actually fabricate the beams, but with the metal buildings specifically, we buy that as a package,” Adam said. “They fabricate it all, they bring it and then we erect it. I do sell it. I’m a dealer for [American Buildings Company], so we’ve been a dealer for them for right around 20 years.”

Back in the day, Chas. Mitchell and Son would do the steel fabricating on its own, but the industry has evolved. It now uses some pre-engineered metal for the bigger jobs.

“There’s just no way to beat the pricing,” Adam said.

Right now, J&A Steel Fabricators is running a good amount of manufacturing-type work, an industrial building’s shell, and it also still does structural steel work such as steel stairwells, handrails and mezzanines. It can construct those in its weld shop, take them to a job and install them onsite.

J&A Steel Fabricators did work on the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University, and, its biggest job, stairwells at CSL Behring in 2015-16 at its plant in Bourbonnais Township. It has also done work at Valspar and JR Short Milling in Kankakee and Nucor Steel in Bourbonnais to name just a few.

J&A Steel Fabricators has approximately 20 full-time employees, and it provides much of the training for them. Some employees have skills they acquired in high school or Kankakee Community College. It has a “field crew” of seven or eight employees, while others work in the “fab” shop constructing building components like an erector set that are then put together on site.

“If we’ve got somebody who doesn’t know how to weld, we train them,” Jeremy said.

<strong>Soon to be 5th generation</strong>

J&A Steel Fabricators has persevered through the up and down years in the economy for decades, and Adam said the company’s gross sales averages between $1 to $2 million per year. Some years are better than others.

“This year has been a solid year for us,” Adam said. “... The last year or two, we’ve just been swamped, and over the years we’ve made some really nice contacts with places that are doing a bunch [of work], so this year we’re probably more than $5 million give or take. Next year is looking even better yet. There’s a lot of big projects that are on the cusp.”

The wheels are already in motion for the fifth generation to take over the reins with Jeremy’s son, Charles W., and daughter, Lydia, having worked already. Jeremy said Charles W. is already talking about how he’s going to expand the business even more.

Jeremy said the company’s long-term success wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the cities, towns and villages where they all live and work.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our community,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it. After 80 years, we’re still here and strong. We thank the community, especially Limestone and Manteno. They just put up buildings we did.”

<strong>1942</strong> -- Chas. Mitchell and Son founded by Charles E. Mitchell in Irwin.

<strong>1954</strong> -- Chas. Mitchell and Son moves to Herscher at the corner of Kankakee and Park streets.

<strong>1966</strong> -- Charles R. "Bob" Mitchell becomes co-owner and incorporates the business as Mitchell Steel Fabricators.

<strong>2005</strong> -- Name changes to J&A Mitchell Steel Fabricators when Jeremy and Adam buy the business from their dad, David.

<strong>2010</strong> -- J&A Mitchell Steel Fabricators moves from Herscher to 2524 S. 8000W Road in rural Kankakee.