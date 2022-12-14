Jeffers set to begin 2 downtown Kankakee projects, housing project on hold

KANKAKEE — Citing a downturn in construction due to the higher building material costs and rising interest rates, the developer for three Kankakee downtown projects said one of the three projects will need to be put on hold.

Josh Jeffers, the Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer, is moving forward with redevelopment plans for the former Pope Brace property at 197 S. West Ave., immediately south of the Gas N Wash property.

He is also nearing the starting blocks on a second redevelopment project, this one being the former Midland States Bank site, 310 S. Schuyler Ave. This project will be developed into an office site as well as a business incubator.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee meeting, Jeffers stated those projects are set to move forward with some minor development adjustments in the financing regarding the property tax-sharing arrangement with the city.

He is seeking a 90%-10% property tax-sharing arrangement with the city rather than the previously discussed 75%-25% split. Through the tax-sharing plan, 90% of the property taxes paid would be returned to the company. It is believed once the project gains traction, it will spur other development within the city’s core.

The committee agreed to that change for the Pope Brace property, which is to be developed into a 35-unit market-rate apartment.

DOWNTOWN HOUSING ON HOLD

However, the third leg of the development stool — the construction of a five-story, 92-unit, market-rate apartment building at a cost of just more than $25 million — appears to be a temporary victim to the rising cost of borrowing money.

Jeffers informed committee members the project just east of the former three-story Midland States Bank would most likely not begin until at least one year from now.

As a result of that news, the committee was not as sure about the financial assistance plan on the Midland property due to the anticipated construction delay of the 92 units, planned to be neighbors to the Midland site.

In total, Jeffers is seeking the 90%-10% tax-sharing split on the South West Avenue project to recoup some $5.9 million during the remaining 20 years of the Tax Increment Financing District there. The TIF’s life expires on Dec. 31, 2042.

For the 92-unit apartment near Midland, the TIF there has a life which concludes Dec. 31, 2044. He is seeking to recoup $6.4 million on another 90%-10% split.

CONCERNS RAISED

Jeffers said his development team is working to get these projects’ financial packages to the finish line.

That statement is what concerns city leadership. The city has placed high hopes on the new apartment, helping to usher in a new era for the downtown with apartment living.

After the committee questioned Jeffers and digested his news, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the revised development plans for the former Midland States Bank and the Pope Brace building will be brought forward at Monday’s city council meeting.

The development group is planning to transform the five-story Pope Brace property into a residential property at the cost of nearly $20 million.

Development of this long-vacant property could take upwards of 16-18 months, meaning if development began in the early 2023, it would not be ready for occupants until mid-2024.

The former Midland property, which carries a redevelopment price tag of $6 million, could also begin early next year, Jeffers said.

While acknowledging the project is running behind schedule, due in part to number crunching as well as pandemic and post-pandemic issues, development needs to begin, he said.

He said office leases for 11 of the 14 proposed spaces for the building’s top two floors have been signed. He said he fears further delays could cause issues with some of those tenants.

The bottom floor of the former bank building would be used as a business incubator-type development. In short, it would be a location offering space for business start-ups.