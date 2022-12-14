BBCHS School Board approves 2022 tax levy

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 School Board approved the district’s fiscal year 2022 tax levy Monday by a vote of 4 to 1.

Board Vice President Mike O’Gorman made the only vote against the levy, as he said he felt the district should look for alternative revenue sources instead of seeking the maximum levy amount.

Members Jim Patterson and Sally Martell were absent.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, reviewed the district’s levy request in a public hearing prior to the regular board meeting.

The district requested an increase of 9.26%.

Because Kankakee County is subject to tax caps, increases in the levy are limited to the lesser of 5% or the change in the consumer price index.

The CPI rate for 2021 was 7%, so districts are limited to the 5% rate.

The district always holds a truth in taxation hearing before approving the levy for transparency purposes, Hammond noted.

This is the first year it is legally required because the district is asking for a greater increase than the tax cap.

“In the past, the CPI would be right around 1%, 2%, something like that, and there was more of a buffer or more of a margin for error,” he said. “If we end up under levying, we will end up leaving that money on the table, and we lose that every year moving forward. If we do that — obviously, under levying $50,000 over two years is $100,000 that we’ve lost in the district — and that goes on forever.”

The district’s expected extension is about $17.4 million, which would be about a $1 million increase over last year.

However, the district is asking for about $18.6 million in order to capture any available tax dollars from new property, Hammond said.

“I do not want to leave that on the table,” he said.

O’Gorman said he does not agree that available revenue not captured in the levy would be “lost.”

“I mean, it’s like saying … if there’s revenue, you know, should we take every bit of it?” he asked.

O’Gorman also said the “needs of the taxpayer” should be part of the equation in determining the levy.

O’Gorman said that with CPI expected to be high again next year, tax increases will have a compounding effect on taxpayers.

Hammond said the district has a lot of capital needs, and he does not believe it would be financially wise to “under levy,” or to not ask for all that is available.

“I’m a taxpayer here in this district too, but I still have to operate separately from what I would prefer,” Hammond said. “I would prefer not to have my taxes raised. I’m going to operate in the best interest of the district. If I were to under levy, I don’t think I would be operating in the best interest of the district.”