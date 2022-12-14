2 dead following 4-vehicle crash in southern Iroquois County

ONARGA — Two people died in a four-vehicle crash in southern Iroquois County Monday that occurred during a police pursuit of one of the vehicles, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a news release the accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 at 1190 North Road, which is approximately three miles south of Onarga.

Onarga is approximately 30 miles southwest of downtown Kankakee.

The drivers of two of the four vehicles involved in the crash — Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44, of Buckley, and Julie L. McGowan, 65 of Rantoul — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Onarga, was transported to an area hospital with injuries, the ISP release said.

ISP District 21 would not say why police were pursuing Woltz-Hernandez.

“The investigation is open and ongoing, and no further information is available at this time,” Jayme Bufford, an ISP trooper, said in an emailed statement.

ISP District 21 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 is conducting the investigation.

According to the ISP release, Woltz-Hernandez was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 near 1190 North Road while being pursued by law enforcement officers from the Paxton Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Department.

Woltz-Hernandez lost control of her 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE 350. It crossed over the center line and struck a 2003 Jeep Wrangler driven by McGowan, which was traveling north on U.S. Route 45, head on.

This collision caused Woltz-Hernandez’s vehicle to spin out and crash into a 2004 Ford F150, which was also traveling north, according to the ISP release.

Woltz-Hernandez’s vehicle then went into a second spin out and flipped multiple times coming to a rest on the west side of the road.

A fourth vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Camry, drove over debris and sustained a flat rear tire. The driver of the Camry and two passengers were not injured.