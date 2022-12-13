Winners named in Kankakee Christmas Parade

KANKAKEE — Of the large number of floats, dancers and performers that traveled down Schuyler Avenue on Saturday for the return of the Kankakee Christmas Parade, three were named winners.

Kankakee-based Home Furniture, Plumbing, Heating & Electric, formerly known a Home Appliance, awarded $300 to the float it judged as the best. The company also awarded $200 and $100, respectively, for the second-place and third-place floats.

The contest was judged by Andy Nicholas, Mike Ruble and Adam Phillips. First place was the dancing horses; second place was Out on a Limb’s karaoke/tree float; third place was Koerner Aviation and EAA Chapter 990’s aircraft float.

Hundreds lined up through downtown for the return of the event, the first since 1993. More than 80 individuals and organizations participated in the return of this event, spearheaded by Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak.

The parade brought out residents of all ages as many delighted in the chance to wave to Santa Claus as he ventured through downtown Kankakee.

“This is all very neat,” Marczak said ahead of the parade. “I believe having a Christmas parade says something about a community. I’ve heard from several people in these past weeks that they are excited by this.”

School bands, including Marching Kays, K3 Youth Empowerment, Taft Grade School, Mark Twain Grade School and John Kennedy Middle Grade School represented Kankakee School District 111.