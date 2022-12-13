Judge rules for city of Kankakee in federal lawsuit brought by 2 officers in 2020

KANKAKEE — A judge in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Kankakee police sergeants against the city claiming overt racism and political discrimination regarding a 2019 promotion to lieutenant ruled in favor of the city last week.

Tim Kreissler and Paul Berge claimed they were bypassed for the promotion which went to Michael Sneed, a Black sergeant. Sneed was promoted to lieutenant in September 2019 and has been a member of the police department since March 1997. Sneed has since retired.

According to 2019 U.S. Census data, which was cited in the lawsuit, Kankakee’s population was 51.4 percent Caucasian, when including white, Hispanic and Latino residents, and 41.5 percent Black/African American.

Kreissler recently retired as a lieutenant from the department. Berge was terminated in December 2020 for insubordination, according to court documents.

The 31-page, four-count suit filed in the Central District Court in Urbana, named the city of Kankakee, then Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, then Police Chief Frank Kosman, then Deputy Chief Willie Hunt (Kankakee Police and Fire Commission) and Nickey Yates, a member of the commission at the time, as defendants.

The defendants filed for a summary judgment from U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce.

According to Bruce’s analysis in the order, the defendants’ argued:

“They should be granted summary judgment on Count I (Title VII discrimination) and Count III (Monell) because Plaintiffs have failed to produce evidence that they were discriminated against in the promotional process because of their race or that the City had a policy, custom, or widespread practice of discriminating against white people.

“They should be granted summary judgment on Count II (Title VII retaliation) because Plaintiffs cannot establish that they were retaliated against for engaging in protected activities.

“They should be granted summary judgment on Count IV (equal protection) because Plaintiffs cannot establish that any individual Defendant violated Plaintiffs’ rights to equal protection based upon their race.”

Bruce wrote in his order there was no material dispute of fact that required a trial.

“…when looking at the evidence as a whole to determine whether it would permit a reasonable fact finder to conclude that Plaintiffs’ race caused the failure to promote, the court finds that it does not,” Bruce said in the order.

“There is simply no evidence in the record that the actual decision makers in this case with respect to Sneed’s promotion and Berge’s termination had a discriminatory motive in making their decisions,” Bruce said in the order.

In the lawsuit filed November 2020, Kreissler and Berge were both noted to have scored higher on the lieutenant’s examination than Sneed. According to the suit, Kreissler scored 87.37, which was the department’s top score, and Berge, had a final score of 82.63. Sneed, meanwhile, had a final score of 73.40.

In the lawsuit, Kreissler stated he was told he was passed over despite having the top score because “the leadership in the police department does not look enough like the citizens of Kankakee.”

Also according to the lawsuit, Berge spoke with then Chief Frank Kosman as to why he was passed over for the promotion.

According to the suit, Kosman agreed with Berge when he stated that “Sneed looked more like the Mayor’s administration.”

At the time of the suit, Kreissler had been a member of the department since March 2002; Berge since February 2006.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, the 66-member force was comprised of 12 Black officers and eight Hispanic officers. The remaining 46 officers were white.

Chief Kosman was allowed to choose from one of the top three lieutenant candidates.