Youth programs Pretty Tough, Man Up collaborating on Christmas celebration

KANKAKEE — Kankakee City Life — Youth For Christ and the Kankakee Public Library are teaming up to bring programs Pretty Tough and Man Up together for the holidays. From 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4th floor auditorium of the library, there will be a Pretty Tough/Man Up Christmas Celebration.

These programs are designed as a safe spaces for community youth to socialize and receive advice from mentors. While the programs generally are for teens, this special session is for youth in grades fifth through high school. There will be food, fun and giveaways.

Anyone interested in donating items for food and giveaways can bring items to the library’s second floor. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>.