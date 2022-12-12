Winter Wander draws crowd to Kankakee library, downtown

KANKAKEE — While the Saturday skies were gray, spirits were merry and bright as the Kankakee Public Library, The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Development Corporation hosted Winter Wander, celebrating downtown Kankakee during the holiday season.

Downtown businesses held special offers for shoppers throughout the day as the library welcomed over 20 vendors to its fourth floor auditorium for the Winter Wander Market. Tables of handmade decor, baked goods, jewelry and more gave shoppers the opportunity to find special somethings for those on their lists.

Video footage of yuletide logs played on the screens throughout the auditorium, and the largest screen served as a backdrop for a performance from the Kankakee Youth Symphony Orchestra.