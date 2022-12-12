Kankakee football head coach Hart resigns

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Kays head football coach Derek Hart is resigning his position and is leaving Kankakee School District 111 at the end of the semester.

According to a press release issued from the school's athletic office Monday afternoon, Hart is slated to take a position as the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hart will leave the Kays with a record of 34-8 in four seasons, which marks the highest winning percentage in school history. Hart led the program to its first-ever state football championship game in November 2021.

The Kays lost the Class 5A championship game 34-15 to Fenwick to finish the season with a 13-1 record.

Kankakee High School Athletics will begin the search for Hart's successor immediately, the release stated.

The news release noted "Coach Hart will be greatly missed by the players and the school community."