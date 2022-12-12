Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society to host 'old fashioned' Christmas

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will be hosting an old fashioned (pre-1848) Christmas open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 698 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais — the site of two historic landmarks, the Letourneau Home/Museum and the log schoolhouse.

The event is open to the public and free BGHS pins will be given out and cookies, pastries, cake, and hot apple juice will be served. Self-guided tours will be available.

BGHS shared some holiday history ahead of the event in a news release.

<strong>HOLIDAY HISTORY FROM BGHS</strong>

So, what was an early 19th century Christmas like locally? In 1837, when the Letourneau Home and log schoolhouse were built, the celebration of Christmas would have been a modest affair. Only four families lived in Bourbonnais Grove in 1837: the families of Noel LeVasseur, Dominic Bray, Henri Boucher and Thomas Durham. The first church, St. Leo’s Chapel would not be built until 1841.

Christmas as a special day was slowly being accepted in the United States during the early 1800s, but most people still worked on that day. The French-Canadians (whose local population grew to 471 persons in 1847) were more inclined to celebrate New Year’s Day as a social and religious gathering event.

The hanging of holiday greenery, holly and ivy primarily, began in the 16th century during the reign of the English King Henry VIII. The Christmas tree dates back to the 7th century when a monk, St. Boniface, may have used a fir tree to represent the Trinity.

Martin Luther allegedly lit candles on a small evergreen, to represent the stars that twinkled at the time of Christ’s birth. In the 1840s, Prince Albert brought this custom to England in the form of a table top Christmas tree. Most Christmas trees were artificial, made of a dowel rod, wire and goose feathers.

In 1848, T.C. Boyd published a drawing of “Santa Clause” (aka Saint Nicholas) entering a chimney. This image was based on Clement Clark Moore’s 1823 poem “T’was the Night Before Christmas” about St. Nicholas — “a right jolly old elf” — who “…laying a finger aside of his nose, And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.”

Many philanthropic stories and legends surround Nicholas, Bishop of Myra (in Greek controlled Asia Minor) who died on December 6, 343. Clement Clark Moore’s image of “Santa Clause” was apparently a mixture of St. Nicholas, plus the German image of the Christ child “Christkindlein” (which eventually became “Kriss Kringle”, and Christkindlein’s elfish helper “Belshnickle.”

For more information on BGHS and the upcoming event, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>.