New hotel targets Bradley

BRADLEY — While details are very limited at this point, a hotel operator is targeting Bradley and the area near the Northfield Square mall property as a location for a proposed 85-room development.

At the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, members unanimously approved a change of zoning on a six-acre parcel southeast of the mall from general residential to the business zoning distinction of village center shopping.

This zoning would allow for the construction of a hotel.

The zoning change must now be approved by the Bradley Village Board and that action is expected to take place on Monday.

A representative for developer Dilip Chaudhari of Medinah, who owns the Country Inn & Suites in Manteno and the Hampton Inn in Bradley, noted Chaudhari is considering developing a four-story, 85-room hotel at the southwest corner of the Freedom Drive and Northfield Meadows Road intersection.

The project would likely have a development cost of approximately $10 million, village officials noted.

The representative for the owner noted if all goes as hoped, construction could begin as early as mid-2023. Construction could take 18-24 months.

The name of the hotel was not revealed as contracts have not yet been signed. The hotel’s identity was only described as a well-known “name brand.”

Bradley is the hub for much of the hotel-motel lodging within Kankakee County.

Earlier this year, Red Roof Plus opened a 92-unit location at 1311 N. State Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township in the location formerly known as the Route 50 Motel.

Bradley is home to the majority of Kankakee County travel lodging. Of the 14 hotels here, eight are within the village limits.

Chaudhari’s representative questioned the board as to what may be the future of the Northfield Square mall property.

Planning board chairman Ryland Gagnon only noted the village is working to see that the property because a vital component to the region. He noted the mall property is privately owned.

After the meeting, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said Chaudhari is not the only hotel developer taking a hard look at Bradley. He offered no other specifics.