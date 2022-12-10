Bradley Elementary Board approves 2022 tax levy

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2022 tax levy during its meeting Thursday at Bradley East.

The district is requesting $11.27 million, a roughly 7% increase over the 2021 levy of $10.54 million.

The extension for 2020 was also just over $10 million; a decade ago in 2012, the extension was about $8 million.

Nicole McCarty, District 61 finance director, said she expects the district will receive closer to about $11.15 million for FY 2022.

“The tax levy is the amount that we request, but we won’t get more than we’re entitled to,” she said.

McCarty reviewed the levy during a public hearing prior to the board’s regular meeting.

She noted the hearing was required because the district was asking for more than a 5% increase.

Kankakee County is subject to Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, meaning increases in the tax levy are limited to the lesser of 5% or the change in the consumer price index, plus the value of new construction.

The CPI for 2021 was 7%, so school districts in PTELL counties are capped at 5% increases.

McCarty noted the district asks for a greater amount than it is likely to receive in order to capture all available dollars from new property and equalized assessed value, which are currently estimates from the county tax assessor’s office.

“Basically, with the CPI, we can’t exceed more than 5%, so it’s really capturing any new property,” she said.

McCarty also said that tax revenue collected from new property in the area has helped the district make facilities improvements, such as electrical upgrades.

From 2017 to 2022, the value of new tax dollars totaled $24 million, of which 72% came from industrial property, 23% came from commercial property and 4% came from residential property, she said.

That $24 million represents a sizable increase over the prior six year period; from 2011 to 2016, new property values totaled only $2 million, she said.

For FY 2022, new property values are estimated at about $2.23 million.

McCarty said the district should receive about $600,000 additional tax revenue compared to last year.

“Part of that will be new property and part will be due to the CPI increase,” she said.

McCarty also noted that property taxes make up nearly 50% of the district’s total revenue each year.

For FY 2022, property taxes make up about 47% of the district’s budget, while state funding accounts for about 34%, federal funding accounts for about 12%, and corporate personal property tax replacement funds make up about 6%.

The levy that was approved Thursday has to be filed with the Kankakee County Clerk no later than Dec. 27.

The county will begin distributing the tax revenue in July 2023, and it will go toward the district’s FY 2024 budget.