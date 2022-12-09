Winter Wander returns Saturday to Kankakee

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kankakee Public Library, The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee Development Corporation will host Winter Wander, celebrating downtown Kankakee during the holiday season.

Start the Winter Wander at the Kankakee Public Library’s Winter Market, and enjoy local handmade arts and crafts by favorite vendors. Then, continue the wander and discover local downtown businesses for a chance to win a raffle basket full of local goodies. KDC is offering $3 coupons for all shoppers to be used on this day.

For more information on upcoming events, checkout the Kankakee Public Library’s Facebook page, or call the library at 815-939-4564.

After the market, the holiday fun continues in Kankakee as at 4 p.m., the Kankakee Christmas Parade returns to downtown after almost 30 years. The parade is unaffiliated with Winter Wander and is through the city of Kankakee.