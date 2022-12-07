Kankakee Police Department promotes Coash, Monferdini

KANKAKEE — Two veteran Kankakee police officers took a step up in rank as they were promoted within the 62-member department.

Sgt. Michael Coash, a Kankakee police officer since February 2010, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Coash, 44, will be one of four lieutenants on the force.

Police Officer Scott Monferdini, a city officer since January 1995, was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Monferdini, 54, will be one of 11 sergeants within the department.

The movement within the department took place as a result of Lt. Tim Kreissler’s recent retirement from the force.

Coash is a 1996 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He served as a U.S. Marine and he earned a degree from Governors State University.

Monferdini is a 1986 graduate of Kankakee High School. He has served in numerous roles, including patrol, KAMEG and investigations.