Back the Bailey Community Celebration raises over $88K

On Dec. 3, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration was held at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Hosted by a local band, The Silhouettes, along with friends and family of Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey, the event raised more than $88,000 for Tyler and Sydney Bailey.

“Whether you donated, came in person or volunteered, we could not have done it without your support,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to see the community come together.”

Following the fundraising event, Jerry Downs, of The Silhouettes, shared a message with the Daily Journal entitled “A Shining Light.”

“After every tragedy in the world of Darkness, there always seems to be someone who will overcome all odds of cruelty and adversity no matter how traumatic their injury may seem to be to the average person,” wrote Downs.

“They inspire all humanity by simply smiling and showing the grace and love that God and that higher power resides in us all, even after the darkest hour in our normal life’s journey.

“We have all seen it before and now our own local community has been blessed with that ‘Shining Light’ in Officer Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney. Thank you all for your donations and time in showing your love and support for their family. Surely this will help keep their Shining Light bright for all us during this holiday season.

“May God bless you all. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Silhouettes.”

At 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Bird Park Administrative Office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, Bailey will serve as the official tree lighter during the lighting of Kankakee Valley Park District’s Tree of Honor. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.