PHOTOS: Christmas cheer arrives in Bradley with parade

Larger-than-life lollipops and gingerbread men rolled down Broadway Street in Bradley as the village’s 37th annual parade ushered in the holiday cheer Friday night to the theme of a “Candy Land Christmas.”

The parade kicked off with grand marshals Officer Tyler Bailey and Lyn Stua-Rittmanic waving to the crowd from decorated vehicles, surrounded by family, friends and supporters as they led the parade from Forest to Washington Avenue.

Each year, two Bradley children between the ages of 6 and 10 are selected to be Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost. Miss Merry Christmas will be Ameila Wilder, 6, daughter of Dan and Stephanie Wilder. And Master Jack Frost will be Kobe Reed, 9, son of Dawn Parks.

The parade lasted more than an hour with dozens of lighted floats and festive groups spreading holiday cheer to hundreds lining the street.