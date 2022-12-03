KLASEY: A circus visit, by the numbers

Fifty (50). Twelve (12). One (1). Eighty-five (85).

Numbers, by themselves, convey little information; when paired with descriptive words, however, they become much more interesting and informative:

Fifty (50) clowns. Twelve (12) acres of ground “under canvas.” One (1) American-born baby elephant. Eighty-five (85) railroad cars.

Those are only a few of the numeric descriptions peppering the pages of the Kankakee Daily Gazette in stories about the Aug. 17, 1905, visit by the circus that described itself as “Ringling Bros. World’s Greatest Shows.”

The first story on the impending visit of the circus appeared on July 27. “The greatest development of the circus idea in recent years is due to the Ringling Brothers. Today, it takes eighty-five cars to transport their enormous enterprise,” reported the newspaper. “The tents alone cover 12 acres of ground space, and the largest canvas will comfortably seat 14,000 people.”

Local promotion of the circus, beginning three weeks ahead of its arrival, was carried out by crews arriving aboard special “advertising cars.” The first railcar arrived July 27, and “before night, over 5,500 sheets of advertising matter had been posted in the city and surrounding country,” noted the Gazette on July 28.

The work was done by six teams, each consisting of a wagon driver and a billposter. The second car arrived on Aug. 3, and concentrated on posting advertising sheets in towns along the railroad lines leading into Kankakee. The final car, arriving one week before the Aug. 17 performance, replaced damaged advertising sheets and distributed some 15,000 illustrated booklets promoting the show.

A major promotional element — the circus parade — took place the morning of the show. Beginning at 10 a.m., a cavalcade of performers, musicians and animals (including the always popular elephants) wound through downtown streets lined with spectators.

“At the time of the parade, it is estimated there were over 5,000 strangers in the city who had come by railroad,” commented the Gazette, “while the streets were thronged with residents of the city and many who had driven to the city from the surrounding country. Early in the morning, people began to arrive by scores in buggies.”

The three railroad lines serving Kankakee played a major role in bringing circus visitors to the city from points more distant than practical for horse-and-buggy travel. The Illinois Central transported almost 4,000 passengers, the Big Four carried approximately 1,000 and the Three-I, about 400.

Noting that, “The railroads had more passenger business than they could conveniently handle,” the Gazette related that one northbound IC train of three coaches carried over 500 passengers.

“People occupied every available space, riding in the engine cab, on the tender, and hanging to the railings of the coaches.” The jam-packed train bypassed a scheduled stop at Chebanse, where an estimated 150 passengers waited. The stranded passengers were able to board another train to Kankakee one-half hour later.

The Ringling circus presented two performances in its huge canvas “big top”: a 2p.m. afternoon show and an 8 p.m. evening show. In addition to the traditional circus lineup of exotic animals, acrobats, aerialists, bareback riders, clowns, contortionists and lion-tamers, the Ringlings entertained visitors with a “stupendous…spectacle, the Field of the Cloth Of Gold.”

Advertisements described the show as “The most lavish, extravagant, largest, costliest amusement feature ever devised. 1,200 characters, 300 dancing girls, a chorus of 200 voices, 2,500 magnificent costumes. A whole trainload of armor, ancient weapons, paraphernalia, banners, golden hangings, scenery and accessories…A dazzling picture of beauty, life, color and motion. The grandest spectacle ever devised.”

All those performers and other circus workers (“Ringling Brothers employs over 1,200 men, women, and children,” noted the Gazette) worked up hearty appetites.

“To feed this great company of people requires a daily average of 1,000 pounds of bread, 1,150 pounds of meat, 500 gallons of coffee, and everything else in proportion. These supplies, as well as 15 tons of hay, 40 bushels of oats and 65 bushels of corn for the horses, have to be secured daily in the city where the show is exhibiting.”

The promotional efforts paid off handsomely. For an admission fee of 50 cents (half-price for children under 12), some 14,000 visitors packed the “big top” for the afternoon performance, and about 8,000 attended the evening show.

“It is safe to say that Thursday’s crowd was the largest ever came to Kankakee for a circus, all the conditions being propitious for a record breaker,” reported the Gazette. “It was an ideal day for a circus, not too cool and not too warm. Then, too, the recent rains had laid the dust and wet the oats as well, making it impossible for farmers to thresh, so there was no excuse for them to stay away.”

Following the close of the Thursday evening performance, the circus “folded its tents” and moved on to Streator, the next stop on its tour. The Friday issue of the Gazette summed up the circus experience: “Ringling Bros.’ show was all that could be asked of it. The performance was first-class in every respect, the only criticism to be made is that there was too much of it at a time, that with the performance in three rings, two platforms and the clowns scattered about indiscriminately, one felt he was missing something.”

A traveling circus that became the nation’s largest in the years after the Civil War had a connection with Kankakee in the town’s earliest days. What was the name of the circus, and how was it connected to Kankakee?

Answer: “The Yankee Robinson Show” was founded in Ohio in 1854 by Fayette L. “Yankee” Robinson and began touring the midwestern states. During its first three years of operation, the show “wintered” (spent the off-season) across the Kankakee River, just west of the of young town of Kankakee. The site apparently was chosen because Robinson’s brother Jimmy had settled there. Circus workers and performers found lodging with local farmers or in the town, while the show’s animals were sheltered in a large barn in Limestone Township, owned by Baldwin Hawkins.