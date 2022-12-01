Still I Rise to host 2 giveaways Saturday

Still I Rise, a local nonprofit organization giving back to people in need, will be hosting two giveaway events Saturday at 5 Star Wings in Kankakee.

The first is from noon to 1 p.m. at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Still I Rise will host a giveaway of hats, gloves and scarves. The event is first come, first serve while supplies last. Person must be present for giveaway.

The second will run from 1-2 p.m. This will be the second annual Holiday Dinner for Seniors and the Less Fortunate. A free hot meal, catered by 5 Star Wings, will be provided while supplies last. No registration or ID is required.

For more information on the organization, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.